The Utah Department of Transportation advises Utah County drivers to expect lane closures and travel delays beginning Monday in American Fork Canyon and along Interstate 15 in Payson.
American Fork Canyon will have narrowed lanes and one-way traffic restrictions Monday through Thursday as crews begin installing conduit, fiber and cell towers as part of an effort to improve cell service and enhance safety in the area. The project is a joint effort between UDOT, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service.
Beginning Monday, the first phase of construction will take place along State Route 144 from Tibble Fork Reservoir and State Route 92 from the Pine Hollow Trailhead back toward the mouth of the canyon. Drivers should expect narrowed lanes and one-way traffic restrictions 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday and until 3 p.m. Friday. The American Fork Canyon construction is scheduled to be completed in November.
To enhance safety for drivers and cyclists in the canyon, flaggers will be posted to direct traffic flow and all traffic will be required to come to a stop.
Northbound I-15 near the Payson Main Street interchange will be restricted to one lane in various locations from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, and southbound I-15 will be restricted to one lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for pavement work. UDOT advises drivers to expect moderate travel delays.
Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the most updated information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app.