The American Fork City Council unanimously approved budget amendments for fiscal year 2021 to pay for increased part-time wages for city employees and other expenditures during a public meeting on Tuesday.
The city’s fiscal budget includes the General Fund, Fitness Center Fund and Fleet Capital Fund, according to a resolution the city council approved Tuesday.
The city council approved $282,500 in budget adjustments to the General Fund, including an additional $54,400 for full-time wages for the public works department and $37,400 in benefits to pay for a “new public works inspector for development and capital projects,” according to a written explanation of the budget amendments.
The General Fund amendments also include an additional $80,078 for part-time wages for parks employees, $39,702 for part-time wages for recreation employees and $5,920 for part-time wages for library employees in order “to match current service levels” while operating with 95% of the prior year’s budget.
An additional $30,000 in funding will go to the American Fork Police Department to fund a vehicle for a nuisance officer, and another $35,000 will go toward a vehicle for a city building inspector.
The city council also approved revenue amendments to fund the increased expenditures, including $190,700 in sales tax revenue, bringing total sales tax revenue for the 2021 fiscal year to about $7.9 million.
The council also approved an additional $91,800 for “Capital Project Inspection,” which increased after the creation of a new public works inspector position.
The amendment to the Fitness Center Fund includes an additional $83,049 in part-time wages for American Fork Fitness Center employees to match current services levels at 80% the prior year’s budgeting, bringing the total part-time wage expenditures for the year to $723,235.
The new funding will be paid for by increases in revenue from a variety of Fitness Center services, including about $31,000 from passes, $15,950 from specialty classes, $9,600 from lessons, $9,250 from general admissions and $6,200 from swim team revenue.
“When we brought the budget before you in June, we were having some facility closures at that time,” Finance Director Anna Montoya told the city council. “We’ve brought this item before you as we’ve adjusted some of the facility hours and corresponding part-time wages for parks, library, recreation and fitness.”
No members of the public gave comment on the budget amendments during a public hearing prior to the city council’s vote.
The American Fork 2021 fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 20, 2021, according to meeting documents.
The full budget amendments approved on Tuesday can be viewed online.