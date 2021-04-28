The American Fork City Council voted on Tuesday to approve distributing Park, Arts, Recreation and Culture tax revenue to various nonprofits and entities, but the city still has about $165,000 left to distribute.
The funding requests unanimously approved on Tuesday include about $730,300 for American Fork Parks and Recreation, $296,600 for the Timpanogos Arts Foundation, $105,100 for the Alpine Community Theater and $93,627 for the Harrington Center for the Arts.
The requests also included about $59,000 for the American Fork Library, $50,200 for Wasatch Music Alliance, $36,600 for Fox Hollow Golf Course and $23,000 for Friends of the American Fork Library.
The funding requests were approved based on the recommendation of the PARC Tax Advisory Board, which received “many PARC funds applications and has held discussions on the requests,” according to a memo provided to the city council.
Not all the requests were fully funded, including the request from the Timpanogos Arts Foundation.
The PARC Tax Advisory Board advised against funding the foundation’s adult choir during its meeting on April 14, with Brian Thompson, chair of the advisory board, noting that there were questions about whether the adult choir would even exist.
Thompson suggested that the city hold off on funding the choir and set a new deadline for groups to apply for PARC tax funding, which “gives TAF the ability to demonstrate that they have a functioning adult choir and what funding they would need for that.”
Nathan Mecham, a member of the advisory board, said he was concerned that the foundation’s balance sheet didn’t match up, noting that “we have this certain amount of funding that we’re giving to TAF, but we’re still not seeing where all of that money is going inside the requests.”
“There’s something going on inside this request here that we’re not seeing,” he said during the April 14 meeting.
On Tuesday, American Fork City Councilmember Rob Shelton tried to bypass the PARC Tax Advisory Board’s recommendation. He suggested that the city council approve allocating between $20,000 and $25,000 for Timpanogos Arts Foundation's adult choir, which he said “would then allow them to continue operations and give them the opportunity to plan on what they’re going to have going forward.”
Shelton acknowledged that “that’s a little outside of our normal practice of vetting it through the system with the PARC tax committee.”
“My intent isn’t to cut out the committee, it’s just trying to figure out which path would be the better one to take, and trying to enhance the arts in our city with what’s been going on,” the councilmember said.
But Councilmember Clark Taylor said a better solution would be for Timpanogos Arts Foundation to submit another proposal and let the PARC Tax Advisory Board make a recommendation.
“I don’t think the wait will be that extensive and I think it needs to go back through the PARC committee,” he said.
The city will send out another round of applications for nonprofits and other entities that want to apply for a portion of the remaining $165,000 in PARC tax revenue.