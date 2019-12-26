For months, the American Fork City Council and Mayor Brad Frost have worked through plans to enter into an inter-local agreement to build broadband infrastructure throughout the city and charge residents and businesses a mandatory monthly utility fee for the service.
The plan, as originally proposed, was to partner with the city of Kaysville to create the LightHub Communications Agency and build high-speed internet infrastructure throughout both cities.
After Kaysville backed out of the agreement, and some American Fork residents voiced opposition to the proposal, the American Fork City Council decided in its Dec. 10 meeting to delay a decision pending work sessions in January and throughout early next year.
According to city documents, it would cost the city more than $30 million in revenue bonds to install the infrastructure.
In June, City Administrator David Bunker told the Daily Herald that access to internet service is an essential need for American Fork residents.
“We’ve noticed that not all of our residents have access to broadband services, and it can be very detrimental to certain segments of our population,” said Bunker. “We feel that every resident in our community needs and deserves to have access to broadband.”
The city conducted a survey of 840 residents to get a sense of how necessary installing broadband infrastructure would be. Of all respondents, 55% reported they were “not satisfied” or “only somewhat satisfied” with their current internet service; 89% said they were interested in having access to “Gigabit fiber” and 87% agreed that the city should help facilitate better internet access.
The mayor assembled a four-person task force in May to examine the internet proposal. The task force recommended “that the city council seriously consider funding and creating the proposed utility without delay.”
“Properly implemented, we believe it will not only improve the City’s fiscal position and promote economic growth, but also improve residents’ quality of life and encourage businesses and their employees to come to and remain in American Fork,” the task force wrote.
According to David Rodeback, an American Fork resident who served on the task force, the service would cost residents about $10 a month in utility fees, which is significantly less than most residents currently pay for internet service. For businesses, the cost would be about $20 a month.
“And it’s not just about cheaper internet,” Rodeback said. The real benefit, he said, would be creating a utility that could be used “to facilitate communication with every residence and business” and enhance city resources, such as 911 emergency services.
City-provided broadband would “make American Fork more competitive economically in the next few decades,” Rodeback said. “I think (it would) be a huge benefit to the city.”
Others, like former Utah Rep. Ken Sumsion, R-American Fork, believe the approval of such an expensive project, without an option to opt out, should be left up to voters and not a five-person city council.
“Because every one of us is going to have to pay for this under this proposal,” Sumsion said.
The former representative said he and other residents who have spoken out against the project aren’t “concerned with the merits technologically.”
“Our primary concern, at this point, is that this is a big enough financial commitment to the city for a few decades into the future that we need a lot more discussion on this,” said Sumsion. “And by putting it on the ballot, (there) would be.”
The 840-person survey that found the majority of residents support building such infrastructure “was not scientific by any stretch of the imagination,” Sumsion said, adding that placing it on a ballot would be the best way to determine if it had majority support.
On Sept. 24, the city council voted 4-1 to move forward with the inter-local project in partnership with Kaysville.
After Kaysville backed out of the agreement due to opposition from residents, the American Fork City Council approved a separate resolution on Nov. 26 that would give other cities the opportunity to join the project after conducting their own feasibility studies.
On Dec. 10, the city council rescinded its approval of the resolution passed on Nov. 26. Rodeback said he believes they did so due to the likelihood of “an almost certain referendum” if the city moved forward with the proposal.
No American Fork city council members or administrators could be reached to comment for this story.
Mayor Frost said on Dec. 10 that the city council would hold work sessions beginning in January to move forward with plans for installing broadband infrastructure.
Another Utah County city, Woodland Hills, has been successful in its efforts to install fiber internet. According to Treasurer Patty Kell, the city gives residents the option of accessing the city-provided internet for $1,500, which can be paid through monthly payments included in their utility bills.
More than half of households in the city, 233, have opted to use the internet service, Kell said.