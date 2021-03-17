The American Fork City Council kicked off a series of discussions about the city’s 2022 budget on Tuesday by looking at projected revenues and expenditures for the American Fork Fitness Center, broadband and information technology services and perpetual care at the American Fork Cemetery.
The purpose of the discussions, according to American Fork City Administrator David Bunker, is to break down each of the city’s funds “so that we can evaluate all of the requests within the fund and (try) to evaluate how that all comes together in our final proposed budget.”
During a work session on Tuesday, Anna Montoya, city finance director, told the council that the city expected revenues for the fitness center to increase from $2.2 million in 2021 to $2.6 million in 2022, a 16.1% increase.
Montoya recommended that the fitness center, which was temporarily shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “increase to almost full operations based on projections for the new fiscal year.”
Mayor Brad Frost noted that the frequently changing coronavirus restrictions, which he called “a rollercoaster of a ride,” hit the fitness center particularly hard.
“A feather in the cap of the fitness center is that I don’t think that there was any department that was affected from COVID more than recreation,” the mayor said on Tuesday.
Broadband expenses and revenues are expected to decrease 20.5% and 16.2%, respectively, in 2022, according to Montoya, who told the council “we’ve had a couple of leases drop off since 2019, so we’re just decreasing it a bit to reflect the actuals.”
Montoya noted that personnel and operating expenses for broadband services are expected to increase “because we are adding professional services just in case there’s any contingencies for the fiber project, any consulting services related to that.” However, capital project expenses will decrease because the city is no longer funding a feasibility study, she said.
Information technology revenues and expenses are expected to decrease significantly, with revenues dropping from about $913,000 in 2021 to about $532,000 in 2022, and expenditures decreasing from about $957,000 in 2021 to about $602,000 in 2022.
The reason for the decrease, Montoya said, is “because we used a lot of CARES Act (funding) for some new technology in 2021.”
On the subject of perpetual care at the American Fork City Cemetery, Montoya said the city projected to sell about 110 cemetery lots in 2022, which equals about $22,000 in revenue. Montoya noted that 95% of the remaining lots in the cemetery have already been sold.
Councilmember Clark Taylor said that the city should at some point have a discussion about cremation and “what kind of trends we’re seeing (in burial practices) that may hold this off a little bit more or what.”
“There is a trend toward the smaller cremation type, so we should look into that and make sure we’re prepared for that,” Bunker agreed.
The American Fork City Council will hold its next budget work sessions on March 30 and April 6. The council will adopt a tentative budget on May 11.