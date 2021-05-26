The American Fork City Council voted on Tuesday to create the American Fork City Audit Committee to assist in financial oversight and to comply with recommendations from the Utah State Auditor’s Office.
In February, the state auditor’s office released a “Fraud Risk Assessment Implementation Guide” designed “to help measure and reduce the risk of undetected fraud, abuse and noncompliance in local governments of all types and sizes.”
Among the recommendations included in the guide is for cities to use an audit committee that acts as “a subset of the governing body” and “assists the governing body in its financial oversight and responsibilities.”
The state auditor’s office wrote that an audit committee must ensure that management “develops and enforces systems that ensure the entity accomplishes its mission effectively and efficiently while complying with laws and regulations,” as well as that the internal audit function “objectively assesses the effectiveness of management’s internal control program.”
Additionally, an audit committee must ensure financial statement audits are “performed by a qualified, independent accounting firm” and that issues identified during those audits “are reviewed and resolved as appropriate.” It must also ensure that hotline complaints are investigated and findings “are addressed by the governing body.”
In a document presented to the American Fork City Council on Tuesday, city planning staff wrote that the auditor’s recommendations included "a recommendation that governmental entities create an external audit committee to assist the governing body in its financial oversight responsibilities.”
“The committee has the responsibility to review the integrity of the organization’s financial statements and internal controls, evaluate the qualifications and performance of the independent auditor, and review the organization’s risk management efforts,” finance staff wrote.
A resolution establishing the American Fork City Audit Committee, which passed unanimously, states that the city council “has determined that it is in the best interest of the residents of American Fork to establish an audit committee and adopt audit committee duties and responsibilities comprised in the Audit Committee Charter.”
The charter says that the audit committee shall consist of three members appointed by the mayor, one council member and two members “with a financial background” who are not members of the administration. Each committee member shall serve for three years or until a successor is appointed.
The responsibilities of the committee include to “evaluate the performance of the independent auditors and report as necessary to the city council regarding auditor’s performance,” as well as to “evaluate the auditors for effectiveness and report as necessary to the city council regarding auditor’s effectiveness.”
Additionally, the committee may “review policies and procedures relating to internal controls and use of government assets and report as necessary to the city council regarding recommended changes” and shall “review the policy and procedures for receipt, retention, treatment of complaints regarding illegal or unethical behavior, or complaints related to financial management or use of government assets.”
The charter also states that the city council “may remove any member of the committee for cause," meaning the council must provide a specific reason.
Councilmember Rob Shelton said he thought the city council should be able to remove a committee member without cause if they "lost confidence" in them.
“And if we ever lost any confidence, we would remove them,” he said.
Councilmember Staci Carroll said she disagreed and believed the committee should be independent of the city council and administration.
“I would want them to be independent from both, ideally,” Carroll said. “They wouldn’t be swayed by the council nor the administration.”
After voting to approve the resolution establishing the committee, the city council voted unanimously to name Councilmember Ryan Hunter, Dave Anderson and James Hansen to the committee. Anderson is a bank executive and Hansen is an attorney.