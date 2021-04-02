American Fork City Councilmember and former reporter with the Daily Herald Barbara Christiansen passed away on Friday from ongoing health conditions. She was 74 years old.
Christiansen was a mentor and friend to many young journalists and worked closely with her public relations friends at Utah Valley University where she was working, but on leave, at the time of her death.
Christiansen took office as a city councilmember for American Fork City in January 2018 and during her tenure helped improve the communication efforts of the city, including rolling out a monthly report called "Citizens Want to Know," according to a letter issued by the city.
“In her brief tenure, Barbara also saw the city through a rebrand, completion of their regional park, and important infrastructure and zoning improvements,” the letter said.
American Fork City Mayor and City Council convey their deepest sorrow and sympathy.
“Barbara was a true friend to us and our city,” said Mayor Brad Frost. “Her wisdom and authentic concern for our community was always evident in her words and deeds.”
As a part-time employee at UVU in its public communications office, Christiansen continued writing informative columns about people, places and all things UVU for the Daily Herald Our Towns section.
“Barbara was someone who made you feel like family. She had a way to make you feel loved and cared for,” said former colleague Billy Hesterman. “She was an outstanding journalist who owned her beat. I am so lucky I got the chance to work with her.”
Barbara was a 43-year resident of American Fork City, much of that time spent as a reporter for the American Fork Citizen weekly newspaper, and then the Daily Herald.
During her career, Barbara reported on issues in her hometown.
“Between her career as a reporter and her time as a councilmember, Barbara has participated in more city council meetings than any other person,” observed City Administrator David Bunker. “Her positive attitude and institutional knowledge will be missed.”
Christiansen retired from the Daily Herald in 2012. Since then, she has been enjoying time with family, working part time writing for Utah Valley University, and serving on the American Fork City Council.
Christiansen is survived by her husband and four children.
Son Scott Christiansen said, “Our family expresses gratitude for all the support we have received at this time and the support given to our mom throughout the years.”
Funeral details have yet to be set.