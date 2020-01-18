Even after 49 years, Annette Pulley will never get tired of hearing a baby’s first cry.
“It is a very gurgly cry,” said Pulley. “It is a wet cry. It is a cute, wet cry, and you wait for it.”
Friday marked the end of an era for American Fork Hospital as Pulley — believed to be the longest-serving registered nurse in Intermountain Healthcare and one of the last “cap” nurses — celebrated her retirement.
Pulley has worked at the hospital since 1971, when she started off working in medical records. She graduated as a nurse in 1974 from Brigham Young University, receiving her old nurse’s cap and joined the staff by making $3.89 an hour.
She’s been in the hospital’s labor and delivery department when it began using ultrasounds in 1978, started providing epidurals in 1981 and was purchased by Intermountain Healthcare from American Fork in 1978.
While there, she’s delivered triplets, three generations of the same family and the hospital’s heaviest recorded baby — a 12-pound, 9-ounce boy who was born vaginally. In 1990, she broke her arm after slipping in amniotic fluid.
She’s delivered babies in the hospital’s parking lot and elevator.
Through it all, Pulley encourages new mothers.
“This is such a crucial time in a woman’s life, and she needs it all, and she deserves it all,” Pulley said.
Among staff, Pulley is known for making homemade turtles for Christmas, filling the bathroom with inspirational quotes and for her own saying, “oh my Sam.”
“She is like the grandma of the whole place,” said Mary Ellen Jackman, a registered nurse who has worked with Pulley for more than 30 years.
Jackman said Pulley often sees patients who she has previously taught in seminaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or in high school maturation clinics.
Christina Mack, the labor and delivery manager at American Fork Hospital, said it’s unusual for a nurse to stay in one place for as long as Pulley has.
“She is incredible,” Mack said. “She is fun. She always has a positive attitude and a ‘git ‘r done’ attitude that no matter how hard things are, you can always survive that shift, you can always make it through together.”
She said that Pulley can change the entire mood of a shift when she’s working.
“I know that no matter how crazy the day is, it is going to be a good day when Annette is on,” Mack said.
Pulley is one of the hospital’s last nurses who used to wear a cap, which had been a longtime symbol of the nursing profession. Even though the caps were phased out in the United States in the 1970s and 1980s, nurses continue to be associated with the cap, and they continue to be worn in some other nations.
“The day I got my cap was one of the most exciting days ever,” she said.
On her graduation day, her father gave her a dozen long-stemmed roses, escorted her down a hallway and she went onto a stage, where the dean of nursing capped her.
“She put my cap on my head, and everyone claps,” Pulley said. “And it was like a big deal.”
Her work uniform at the time was a white dress, tights, uncomfortable, square-heeled shoes and always, always, always, a cap.
“You did not go to work without your cap,” Pulley said.
Pulley, who is 65 years old, recently had a knee replacement, is the mother of seven and a grandmother to 10, said it’s the right time to retire.
She plans to spend time with her grandchildren, to go on medical humanitarian trips and to continue being a part-time missionary at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
“Change is part of life, and it’s time for change for me,” Pulley said.