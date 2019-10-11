It's been 10 years since Heather Christensen sacrificed her life to save the lives of the American Fork High School marching band students.

On Oct. 12, 2009, the driver of a bus carrying American Fork High School marching band students was unable to continue, and Christensen had to step in and control the bus in a periling situation. No students were killed, but Christensen lost her life in the unselfish act.

The impact Christensen left on the lives of American Fork is immeasurable, the band states, but this year, hundreds gathered to do their best to honor and remember her life. Current members of the marching band gathered with past students and members of the community to remember her life and legacy.