American Fork officials arrested an Orem man with active warrants who is believed to have stolen from Home Depot with damages exceeding $25,000.
According to the probable cause statement, officers identified 42-year-old Alvaro Gonzalez Aguirre at another Home Depot location in American Fork.
Authorities on scene recognized Aguirre and were aware that he was an outstanding theft suspect, alleged to have stolen over $25,000 from Home Depot locations across Utah County.
Officials were also aware that there were active warrants out for Aguirre’s arrest, including third-degree felony pattern of unlawful activity, third-degree felony damaging jails, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Since Jan. 22, Aguirre is suspected to have entered three Home Depot locations in American Fork, Lindon and Provo 57 times, each time committing a series of thefts, according to arrest documents. Until his arrest Monday, Aguirre had yet to be apprehended.
During his time in each location, Aguirre was suspected of selecting a particular type of garbage can and filling it with high-dollar tools before proceeding to check out. Aguirre would then pay for only the garbage can and leave the last point of sale without purchasing the items inside, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The same or next day, Aguirre or an unknown male would allegedly go back to the location to return the garbage can for a cash refund. According to arrest documents, Home Depot loss prevention employees only knew Aguirre as “the trash can guy” due to the method he allegedly used to conceal and transport stolen items.
When officers made contact with Aguirre on Monday, they discovered he had just purchased a $119 lock for only $.85. After obtaining a search warrant for his vehicle, authorities discovered an additional $700 worth of tools in Aguirre’s trunk.
Aguirre allegedly told police the tools were stolen from the Home Depot in American Fork on Saturday after he was read his Miranda Rights, according to the probable cause statement. Officials also found low-dollar price stickers in Aguirre’s possession that he allegedly told police he would use at Lowe’s to “purchase” items at a lower cost.
After further investigation, officers discovered a high-dollar Milwaukee battery hidden by the garbage cans Aguirre would allegedly use during thefts while walking the store with loss prevention employees.
Aguirre was taken into custody on his active warrants and under suspicion of second-degree felony pattern of unlawful activity. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.