American Fork City officials and the American Fork Chamber of Commerce have come together to help safely spread the Christmas spirit to residents this holiday season.
The 30,000 residents in the city, as well as others in Utah County, will be able to enjoy three different activities as a part of the city’s Holiday Magic Not on Main events.
Normally, the city hosts holiday festivities on Main Street, complete with a parade and the opportunity for children to sit on Santa’s knee to tell him what they want for Christmas.
“Right from the beginning of COVID, we have had to be real nimble and adjust the way that we operate and I feel like being a part of a community, and these community events have seen celebrations be completely altered,” American Fork Mayor Brad Frost said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed those festivities, the city and the chamber came together to offer safer alternatives.
The first event is Santa’s Parade, set to take place on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Santa and Frost are set to ride through various neighborhoods on a firetruck along a 32-mile route.
The long route allows for Santa to come within two blocks of everyone that lives in American Fork, according to Frost.
In a press release, Frost added it is terrific that Santa could take time out of his busy month to say hello to the children in the city.
“We took the parade to the people where they could socially distanced,” Frost said. “With Santa Claus, we just felt like it would be a really good gesture for the children of our community to see him and have an experience where he would drive near their home.”
Under the current circumstances, the traditional celebration was not possible, but Frost and other officials still wanted the children to see Santa and feel a part of the holiday spirit during these unprecedented times.
The second event involves a mail dropbox where children can mail their letters to Santa. These letters can be submitted at the city library, and children who send letters to santa can receive a gift bag at the front desk.
This effort is a part of the city’s Letters to Santa program.
“Having Santa wave cheerfully from the bucket of a fire truck is a safe alternative to meeting him in person,” said Josh Walker, American Fork Chamber of Commerce President, in a press release. “But with our Letters to Santa program kids don’t have to worry about not being able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Santa will check his mailbox at the library as part of his parade route on Dec. 5, and again on Dec. 24.”
Parents can take their children to the American Fork library up until Dec. 24 to fill out a Santa stationary letter and drop it in the special mailbox.
The final way residents can celebrate the holidays is through a path trees lit with Christmas lights in the city’s Art Dye Park. The path is accessible to drive or walk through, with 12 pairs of trees lit up and a winter mural where people can take photos.
“We’re thinking that there won’t be as many parties, gatherings or large events for employers and even family purposes,” Frost said. “We thought that families would be out and about looking at lights even more this year. We wanted to provide another place for them to go see a display of lights and we have a mural that they can take pictures by.”
The decision to change the holiday traditions was not made lightly, Frost said in a statement, but he wants to prioritize the long-term safety and health of all involved.
While COVID-19 has become a significant part of everyone’s lives, Frost feels these events help people feel part of the community and said it is a very important part of where they live.
“We will continue to navigate these challenging days with an unshakeable commitment to bring holiday magic in other creative ways to American Fork City this year,” Frost said.