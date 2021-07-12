A small cooking fire at Intermountain Healthcare's American Fork Hospital on Monday had fire units responding from American Fork, Lehi, Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove.
According to Mat Sacco, American Fork fire marshal, a call came into dispatch at 8:50 a.m. indicating the fire could be an electrical issue.
That was not the case. The hospital crew contained the fire and all agencies but the American Fork fire department were canceled as it was already en route.
No one was hurt and none of the patients were affected by the fire.
“American Fork Hospital are on top of their fire protection system,” Sacco said. “They have a system above the stoves.”
While this cooking fire was taken care of quickly, Sacco wanted to remind residents to be aware as they cook at home.
“Be careful when you cook. Make sure the stove is turned off when you’re done,” Sacco said. “Make sure you have good, current fire extinguishers in your home.”
He also reminds residents to keep smoke detectors up to date with batteries, etc.