The Utah County Commission on Wednesday nixed a proposal to put a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination center at the North County Equestrian Park after another site became available and residents raised safety concerns.
The proposal, which the commission unanimously voted to strike from its agenda after some discussion, would have authorized the Utah County Public Works Department to “make improvements” to the park in order to provide a vaccination option for north Utah County residents. Utah County currently operates vaccine clinics in Provo, Orem and Spanish Fork.
In looking for potential vaccination sites in north county, the Public Works Department and Utah County Department of Health put together a plan to utilize “a big chunk of the equestrian center property, primarily the driveways and parking lots,” according to Public Works Director Richard Nelson, who acknowledged that putting a vaccination facility at the park “makes it so we don’t have the parking areas available for park users.”
“And there were some concerns about not having the park available for the park users, and we’ve looked at some alternatives that could possibly accommodate that,” Nelson told the commission.
Emily Bigler, an equestrian who works in the healthcare industry and has helped administer vaccines in Utah County, said she was concerned “for the well-being of the nursing community,” adding that an indoor vaccination facility would be a better option.
Bigler spoke during Wednesday’s commission meeting about her experience administering COVID-19 vaccines inside tents at drive-through testing sites in the summer of 2020.
“Even with the tents and with an A.C. unit in there blowing, it was insane how hot it was,” she said. “And the amount of work that all these nurses have put in this last year, and then to say, 'We’re going to give you a tent at the very best.' ”
Eric Edwards, a health officer with the county health department, said that shortly before Wednesday's commission meeting, the county learned of an opportunity “to utilize a space that’s actually bigger than the space that’s at the Shopko (facility in Spanish Fork),” rather than put the facility at the equestrian park.
The building, located in American Fork, is currently being leased by the Alpine School District, according to Edwards, who said the district gave the county approval to utilize the facility.
Edwards added that the county may want to consider the equestrian park as a possible vaccination facility location in the future as vaccination efforts ramp up.
“It wouldn’t need to be as high-volume as we had planned it, and we could scale it back to make sure that traffic flows are safe,” the health officer said.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge agreed, stating that “if it turns out that we have additional demand and we need additional sites, we need to continue to have all options, in my opinion.
“The good news is I think that the equestrian (park) for now is off the table, and it might be off the table for good," said Ainge. "But that’s not because of some of the concerns (that were raised) … but it’s because we found a site that works.”
Commissioner Bill Lee said he didn’t support any further consideration, pointing to the “safety issues on that road right now that is already at capacity.”
“This was an option because we thought we didn’t have anything else, and now all of a sudden this afternoon we have another option that we did not have until now,” said Commissioner Tom Sakievich.
The commission did not take any action on Wednesday to authorize the county to operate a vaccination facility in the American Fork building.