American Fork Fire and Rescue crews responded to a residential structure fire at 308 Washington Ave. with detached garage and a vehicle inside fully engulfed.
The call came in at 8:13 a.m. Monday and, according to Fire Chief Aaron Brems, was out within 15 minutes.
According to Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene and were able to quickly deploy hand lines keeping the fire contained to just the garage. The fire was extinguished without harm to other areas of the property.
A 4-foot breezeway between the home and the garage helped contain the fire to just the garage, according to Brems.
“There were no injuries and crews were able to save the home,” the Fire and Rescue press release said.
While the home was saved, the garage and GMC Yukon SUV were a complete loss. Total financial lost is estimated at about $25,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Other departments assisting included the American Fork Police Department, Lehi Fire Department, Lone Peak Fire District, Pleasant Gove City Fire Department and American Fork City.