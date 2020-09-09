As if 2020 hasn’t been scary enough, this weekend marks the opening of Halloween events beginning with the popular Haunted Forest in American Fork.
Now in its 31st year, the Haunted Forest is Utah’s oldest and longest running haunted experience, according to Rob Ethington, owner.
“We’ve been wearing masks since 1990 … WAYYYY before masks were cool,” Ethington said. “Since we’re all staying closer to home this year, get ready to howl at the moon under brisk fall skies, while creeping through 11 acres of haunted-yet socially distanced forest.”
Those not faint of heart will be able to explore nature complete with spiders, bats, creaky trees and swamps with a few monsters and other unsavory characters hiding behind the trees.
“We’ve reconfigured our entrance to allow for CDC guidelines to keep our patrons safe. The forest is the perfect place to visit during the fall-Halloween season and features new attractions and a few new surprises this year,” Ethington said.
Trent Bezzant, Haunted Forest operations manager, said his cast is ready to scare the “yell” out of visitors.
"Anyone who has had the pleasure of walking our intimidatingly vast grounds will tell you that any other place is ‘just another lame haunted house’,” Bezzant said. “We want you to build memories that are both fearsome and intense. You’ll get more than just a spooky good time. You’ll get a nightmare you can remember for the rest of your life. Come and experience the true terror, if you dare.”
The walking adventure is about a mile long and takes around 45 minutes to complete. It is a dirt trail and although wide enough for wheelchairs, it may be difficult to maneuver if there is rain or snow.
Patrons are never touched, but don’t be surprised if monsters and other creepy characters get in your face. Patrons are not to run, use foul language, smoke, drink or do anything that would cause bodily harm to either themselves or the characters.
Children are welcome, however the Haunted Forest leaves it up to the parents to determine if the child is prepared for a very authentic and highly technical experience.
Bezzant said tickets become scarce as the full moon rises and the wolves start to howl. As the Haunted Forest monsters march closer toward Halloween, the nights get cold and tickets sell out.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and runs Friday and Saturday only through the end of the month. Starting Oct. 1, the Haunted Forest is open nightly Monday to Saturday. Tickets are $25 or you may purchase a fast pass for $31 that eliminates a portion of the line.
The Haunted Forest is located at 6400 N. 6000 West, American Fork. Take Pleasant Grove Exit 275 and head west 1.8 miles. Take a left and find the Haunted Forest just beyond the end of the road.
For more information on the Haunted Forest experience, visit http://hauntedutah.com.