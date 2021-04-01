Highland city officials are backing away from a proposal from a private developer to build a recreation center at the county-owned North County Equestrian Park after the proposal received backlash from residents and park users.
According to Tyler Bahr, finance director for the city, Community Development Partners proposed developing on the equestrian park land and “adding some additional recreation amenities,” including two soccer fields, an expanded parking lot and a recreation center. Additionally, the equestrian amenities at the park would be “relocated.”
During a Highland City Council meeting on Tuesday, Bahr told officials that the project would cost the city an estimated $201,000 in one-time costs, including for water shares and asphalt, as well as $66,000 in ongoing costs for park maintenance, turf maintenance and pressurized irrigation.
But building a recreation center at the park, which could only happen if the county sold it, has been a hard sell for residents.
A petition to “Save the Utah County Equestrian Arena” that launched after Utah County officials said they were considering selling the park has received over 4,580 signatures. It states that “the people signing this petition are in favor of and urge the County and legislature to leave the Equestrian Park as-is and change management practices to maintain and improve the existing arenas, trails, and stalls.”
“Selling the park and eliminating the equestrian facility would impact thousands of people who depend on the horse industry for not only income but a way of life,” reads the petition.
Highland Mayor Rod Mann, who met with members of Community Development Partners on Feb. 22 to discuss the proposal, noted that city officials in American Fork and Lehi were opposed to the county selling the north county park.
In February, the American Fork City Council passed a resolution voicing the city’s support for “the preservation and continued operation of the North Utah County Equestrian Park to be maintained and open to the public without additional private commercial or residential development.”
The mayor added that “I know we had an interest in the rec center, but we’ve heard from residents now who were supportive before that are not.”
Councilmember Kim Rodela responded, “I think they’re supportive of … a rec center, but in a different location that is not open space that they are hoping to preserve.”
“I would not be super interested in putting a community center here,” Rodela said. “I think that there are a lot of other places we can do that in Highland, but there aren’t a lot of other places we can put an equestrian park. Nor would anybody, I don’t think, provide the resources to do that.”
Rodela admitted she was somewhat biased because she has a daughter who rides horses, but added that “I think it's a unique resource, I like it where it is.”
“I’m supportive of a rec center at some other location if it’s not a huge expense to the city and the expense is more on the developer,” she added.
Councilmember Scott Smith said he opposed the recreation center proposal, noting that “I don’t think the equestrian park is a good place to do that.”
“But, at the same time, there needs to be some sort of discussion how to improve it and make sure that it’s used, because it’s in disrepair now,” Smith said. “The county isn’t maintaining it, so who's going to maintain it so it’s a good amenity for people and not kind of a hidden jewel?”
Though the city council didn’t take any official action regarding the park during Tuesday’s discussion, Mann said he did not see the city moving forward with its support for the project.
“I would say, based on the discussion today, that the council would not be interested in moving the rec center project forward with our help, and that essentially kills it for down there (at the equestrian park). And that’s my sense of where the council is,” the mayor said.
Mann also decried “conspiracy theories” about the park being sold and developed, noting that “just because somebody is looking at it doesn’t mean there’s some conspiracy. You’re just exploring things.”
After the meeting, a number of Utah County residents in the private Facebook group “Save North Utah County Park” celebrated the city’s decision to back away from the development proposal.