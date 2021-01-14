American Fork Mayor Brad Frost’s objectives for the new year include improving roads throughout the city, renovating Art Dye Park and beginning construction on a second fire station.
During his State of the City address Wednesday, Frost said “every year, roads are the number one issue for our residents and our city council.”
“The short answer is we are fixing them, but with insufficient funds to do all we need in the time we want,” Frost said during the address, which took place at the Fox Hollow Golf Course.
In 2020, American Fork “pushed the envelope” by investing $3.28 million in roads, according to Frost, which he described as “an unsustainable achievement.”
“With current revenue streams, the city can sustainably afford to spend $2.7 million annually on road,” the American Fork mayor said, noting that $1.7 million comes from the city’s general fund while the remaining $1 million comes from the state through the gas tax.
Frost added that between $4 and $5 million would be needed annually, “to not only maintain our collective road systems, but to actually improve the overall road network.”
Additionally, even at this funding level, it would be 10-15 years “before all city roads reached acceptable standards.”
The only way to increase funding for roads is to increase property taxes, according to Frost, who said “the service residents want is proportionate to what they’re willing to pay,” noting that American Fork hasn’t raised its property tax rate for nearly 15 years.
“None of us want to pay more in taxes, which is completely understandable,” he said. “But we are asking residents to manage expectations.”
The solution, Frost said, “will be a mixture of better communication regarding what we have done, increasing funds for what we need to get done and managing expectations regarding what can be one with our existing resources.”
Also this year, Frost said American Fork will begin construction on a second fire station in the northeast part of the city, adding that the design and architecture of the incoming fire station had already been completed.
American Fork Fire and Rescue, which Frost called “the busiest fire station in Utah,” received approximately 8,180 calls last year, which the mayor said “further emphasizes the need for another fire station.”
The new fire station will cost $8.5 million to build, but won’t raise the city’s debt since it will replace the debt payments for the police station, which ended last year, according to Frost.
Another goal for the new year is to continue making improvements to Art Dye Park, including fixing the intersection at the park entrance “to make it a lot safer,” adding safety measures to the disc golf course and potentially adding a dog park to the sports complex.
“It’s a beautiful park that has been 30 years in the making,” Frost said.
The mayor also used the State of the City address to reflect on American Fork’s accomplishments during the difficult year of 2020, which included adding eight additional acres of grass and two new football fields to Art Dye Park.
There was economic growth as well, including the construction of the Utah Valley Tower office space and an Amazon Fulfillment Center.
“Each of these respective businesses are poised to bring hundreds of jobs to our city,” said Frost.
The mayor also praised the American Fork Library and American Fork Fitness Center for adapting to constantly changing COVID-19 guidelines and providing services to residents throughout the pandemic.
“I can honestly say that I’ve never been happier to usher in a new year,” he said.