The Division of Child and Family Services in American Fork received a makeover recently, courtesy of employees from Ken Garff dealerships in American Fork.
The center, concerned with the safety of youth in the area, brings children into foster care and away from potentially harmful situations in their homes. Time spent in the visitation room at the organization’s office is meant to help children and parents heal together and work toward reunification.
Volunteers from Ken Garff renovated the space, adding new toys, wall decals, a kitchen set and games for older children, such as foosball and arcade games.
About 90 employees from Ken Garff helped bring in new furniture, cabinets, books and more for the visitation room, as well as complete the newly re-painted walls.
“In Utah County, we serve 850 children — total — in foster care,” Welliver said. “It’s so important, in working with families toward reunification and whatever safety concerns brought a child into our care, that they have this space to heal. Having a child temporarily brought into foster care is traumatic, it’s traumatic for the child, and it compounds on top of the trauma already present from the abuse or neglect that led to that removal. Having a place where the parent and the child can bond and continue to build that relationship during these visits is absolutely critical to the emotional well being of the child and the parent.”
The space also helps build toward positive outcomes for parents to safely work with their child while striving for reunification.
The center’s main concern is the child’s safety, and it is important to maintain communication between parents and their children throughout the process. The COVID-19 pandemic has added more hurdles for the center and those who have been impacted by it.
Now, employees are not only looking after the child’s safety but also the health of parents and workers. This has led to virtual interactions between some parents and children while still prioritizing in-person interactions at its office.
It also has added some challenges for those parents who may not have access to the technology needed for virtual interactions. Welliver added all in-person interactions follow state health recommendations and CDC guidelines.
“Especially when you have a parent and child already going through whatever it is they are going through to try and work towards that positive outcome, adding the pandemic on top of it is going to cause that much more stress,” Welliver said. “Trying to create that safe space not just in the sense of comfort but also the pandemic, so they can feel it’s not a distraction was definitely important.”
With regards to concerns around more children being taken into DCFS’s care during the pandemic, Welliver said the center’s numbers have actually dropped during COVID-19.
This is a result of schools closing, Welliver said, which impacted the number of referrals DCFS is receiving. Teachers represented approximately 28% of those referrals, and without schools in session, law enforcement has now become its leading source of referrals.
This is due to increased domestic violence-related child abuse, Welliver said.
Welliver said the renovation of the visitation room is not much of a weight off the center’s shoulders because it would have continued to serve children regardless of the space. She said it is a major help for employees as well as families.
To know people in the community care enough to donate their time and resources means a lot to DCFS and its employees, Welliver said.
“When you have an outside group that is taking the time to make something better for a family that is maybe going through some hard times and maybe they don’t feel like the best parent at that moment, they see there’s someone who cares enough for them to be able to have a safe and hopeful moment with their child,” Welliver said. “I think maybe families wouldn’t expect that and it’s just about having that community support, for our workers and these families who are trying to reunify and heal, that can make all of the difference.”
Chris Franks, general manager of Ken Garff in American Fork, said this project was the most impactful for them as well as the center.
“We had seven or eight people at a time during two-hour shifts and the smiles and joy on all of my employee’s faces when they left was indescribable,” Franks said. “To see it from before to after is unbelievable. We know it’s going to have an impact on all of their lives and make it more of a pleasant place to meet together. We’re super excited about it.”
The renovations were done as a part of Ken Garff’s “We’re Hear For You” initiative.