The American Fork City Council received a presentation on Tuesday about how the city can reduce crime using urban and architectural design techniques, including increasing lighting around buildings or requiring businesses to leave 90% of their windows and doorways uncovered by signs or stickers.
The presentation centered on “Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design,” a multidisciplinary effort “to reduce opportunities for crime that may be inherent in the design or structures or in the design of neighborhoods.”
“Basically the premise behind it is through properly designing your buildings, your areas around a building and things like that, you can have a significant impact on crime,” said American Fork Police Department Chief Darren Falslev. “That can be anywhere from fencing to lighting to windows and things like that, as well as just having people walk by a building.
“People don’t want to commit a crime when they can be seen,” the police chief added.
Lt. Josh Christensen, public information officer of the American Fork Police Department, told the city council that the first element of CPTED is “natural surveillance,” in which residents report crimes that they see to the police department. Christensen said the city can encourage natural surveillance by building walkways and increasing lighting in areas that may be prone to crime.
Another element is “access control,” according to Christensen, who told the city council that “as you can imagine, criminals are looking for that easy in, easy out, they want to be able to quickly get into a location, commit their crime, and get out undetected.”
The city can encourage this by building neighborhoods with only one way out, while residents and business owners can plant large, thorny plants around their property.
“You plant a big thorny bush under each window at your house, you’re less likely to have somebody standing under your window, trying to break in, trying to get the window open and what not,” Christensen said.
Christensen described the third element, “territorial reinforcement,” as “a psychological impression that people get when they look at a property.”
According to the presentation, properties that are “clean and well maintained are more likely to attract residents who take pride in their community” and promote “confidence in the management team.”
Christensen compared this environmental design concept to the broken windows theory, a theory in criminology that visible signs of crime, like a broken window, can encourage further crime.
“And that (a well-maintained property) tells the public, good guys or bad guys, that, ‘Alright, these people care, and they’re going to notice if I’m doing something that I shouldn’t,’ ” he said.
In order to increase visibility in public parks, shrubs should be no taller than 2 feet and the canopy of a tree should not be lower than 6 feet, according to Christensen.
Christensen recommended that American Fork business owners make the insides of their businesses as visible as possible, noting that some cities have implemented a “10% rule” where businesses are only allowed to cover 10% of their windows.
Councilmember Rob Shelton said he “love(d) the idea” of CPTED and of encouraging local businesses and residents to consider how the environment around them may impact crime.
“I think, in the long term, it’s going to be a lot less expensive to install lighting than it is to add additional police officers, or to trim bushes than to add additional police officers,” said Shelton. “So just from the economic standpoint, I think it makes a lot of sense.”
Mayor Brad Frost said he agreed but added that he thought the design elements should be suggestions rather than “putting this into code.”