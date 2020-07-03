Just after 8 a.m. Friday morning, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to American Fork Canyon on reports of a small plane crash.
According to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff's Office, a man and his two sons were hiking in the area when they witnessed the plane turn before beginning a downward spiral.
The witnesses said the plane spiraled out of his view and moments later he heard what he believed to be the impact. He called dispatch, which was bounced to authorities in Price before it was transferred to Central Utah Dispatch.
After contacting authorities, the hiker traveled down to the damaged plane, which had crashed near Box Elder Peak, and verified that all four occupants had died on impact.
Search and rescue crews with the Utah County Sheriff's Office responded to the area and — with assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and Lone Peak Fire and Ambulance personnel -- were able to arrive on scene.
The helicopter was used to transport detectives, search and rescue authorities and medical officials to the scene, according to the press release. The Department of Public Safety also assisted the Medical Examiner in the recovery of all four bodies, which were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Taylorsville.
Authorities confirmed that all four passengers had died in the crash and believe they died on impact.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office identified the occupants of the plane as 35-year-old pilot Tyson Colby Brummett of Salt Lake City, 35-year-old Alex Blackhurst Ruegner of Riverton, 60-year-old Elaine Blackhurst of Riverton and 62-year-old Douglas Robinson Blackhurst of Riverton. The plane departed from South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan early Friday morning.
Elaine Blackhurst and Douglas Robinson Blackhurst were Ruegner's aunt and uncle.
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to respond to the crash site to determine the cause of the crash, which is unknown at this time.