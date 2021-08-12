Organizations that help to provide food for people in need face various challenges throughout different times of the year. Summertime is no exception. For Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry in Utah County, summertime brings with it some challenges as well as additional opportunities to give and serve.
“This year, we’re facing some unique challenges. Food levels are low, specifically with produce. With this year’s drought, food is coming later on a lot of the farms, whether commercial farms or home gardens,” said Wendy Osborne, Tabitha’s Way founder. “Even the food we pick up from grocery stores has been minimal.”
Osborne said fresh produce is always special and greatly appreciated by families that are food-insecure. “We wrote for a grant and are purchasing a lot of produce this year,” she said. However, because food drives typically drop during the summer, there is still a need for fruits and vegetables as well as other food. “This past week, we put out a request for groups to double up on food drives.”
"With higher gas prices, families on fixed incomes are really being impacted and we are seeing more of those families coming in,” Osborne said. “They’re really struggling — single moms, elderly and others.”
Another issue during the summer is that school is out. According to Mike Carter, Tabitha’s Way North County founder, thousands of children in Utah County rely on the federal breakfast and lunch programs during the school year, and they do not have that food option for three summer months.
“Tabitha's Way offers summer vouchers through the Alpine School and Nebo School Districts to families of these children. These vouchers are redeemed at the pantry for food for these families for the entire summer,” Carter said. “Additional food is needed during the summer months at the same time that food donations are significantly down. Any donations from local gardens or orchards, or food drives by families, churches and businesses are really helpful.”
Carter said that this summer and last summer have been very different than previous summers because of COVID-19. “While last summer was more impacted by COVID, there are still many who are out of work and who have medical conditions, including COVID,” Carter said. “In the United States, statistics show that about 63% of households do not have any savings. When something happens, when someone loses work due to illness, or because their company has reduced their workforce, it puts them in a very bad spot of having to choose between food and rent or food and medical needs.”
For 11 years, Tabitha’s Way has held an additional project during the summers — collecting donated backpacks and school supplies to give to children in need just in time for school. This year, the two pantries, located in Spanish Fork and American Fork, handed out 2,200 backpacks full of school supplies. Each backpack was donated by an individual, business, church or other group. Most of the backpacks were delivered to Alpine and Nebo school districts. The districts will distribute these to children who cannot afford their own.
Both food pantries have also been giving the backpacks to their clients. According to Carter, in American Fork this year, there was a young elementary school girl who handed out a flyer on several streets in her neighborhood stating that she was collecting backpacks and supplies for needy children. “She collected 52 backpacks full of school supplies and delivered them to Tabitha's Way in American Fork. What a wonderful thing she did. It's so inspiring to me when the smallest among us, with the least amount of resources, can do so much,” Carter said.
Osborne said that when the food pantry first opened, families would come and mention that they worried when it was time for school to start each year. “Families in poverty want their kids to have what other kids have,” she said.
This year, gently used books were also given away with the backpacks in Spanish Fork. “When you’re worried about food, the last thing you have money for is books,” Osborne said.
The last two summers, Tabitha's Way has gone to a drive-up pantry system. Each family drives up and checks in and the warehouse is radioed information about the family size, special needs like diapers, and any other important information. “Most days, a fresh bouquet of flowers is given to the lady of the house for enjoyment. Birthday bags are provided to children who have a summer birthday so they can have a birthday party that their family may otherwise not be able to afford,” Carter said.
For more information about Tabitha’s Way or donating, check Tabithasway.org, or find them on Facebook at Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry North County or Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry South County.