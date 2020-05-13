Once an avid outdoorsman and U.S. Military soldier before he became quadriplegic, Nathan Harris was feeling down residing in his care center in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To celebrate Harris and show him support, many people and several groups in the American Fork community and beyond rallied together to throw him a special surprise birthday party.
On Tuesday afternoon, about 70 vehicles of people — including American Fork Fire Chief Aaron Brems and American Fork Mayor Brad Frost — paraded down the street in front of Harris’ residence, Heritage Care Center. Several participants drove ATV’s, and many vehicles sported waving American flags.
“That line stretched for a long ways,” said Dwayne Boring, vice president of UTV Utah and an organizer of the event. “It was a lot of fun, it really was.”
Boring said he heard from Harris’ mother that the surprise was one of the best nights of his life.
“Nate gave his all for the country serving in the military,” Boring said. “I think that any person that sacrifices like that deserves a celebration in the community.”
Harris became quadriplegic after he sustained a severe injury while serving in the military in the Middle East. Boring said Harris was an avid off-roader before he joined the military, which was part of the reason UTV Utah decided to get involved in planning the event.
“With his injuries, he was in the care center there and was getting real down, not really in the best of moods, especially with everything going on now,” Boring said.
On Tuesday, all participants met in the parking lot of American Fork High School to get organized and form a parade line leading toward the care center. The parade included a couple large fire engines, American Fork police officers and community vehicles. Some officers even helped blocking and directing traffic to make the parade possible.
Boring said the city’s fire chief, Brems, knew Harris prior to the event, and it was Brems who rallied together the fire and police departments to participate.
The idea for the event first sparked when Harris’ mom reached out to Kevin Mortensen, host of TV show “At Your Leisure” on ABC, to ask about cheering Harris up with a birthday surprise. Mortensen had previously met and talked with Harris during an off-road show. Mortensen reached out to UTV UTah, and things fell into place.
Several participants commented on the event’s Facebook page after the parade was through.
Colton Cook commented, “So glad we were able to be a part of this and wish Nate a happy birthday! I am sure it made his day and what an amazing turnout! Lots of cool rigs too! Thank you, Nate, for your service, you’re a true American hero!”
Chad Rapier commented, “So glad to be a little part of this big show of support. Happy birthday indeed!”
Gwendolyn G. Babb commented, “Thank (you), Nate for your service and sacrifice to our country. Thank you too for letting us be a part of your birthday!”