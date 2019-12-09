Ever since her husband lost his job earlier this year, Julia has been trying to provide food, rent, clothes and holiday gifts for her two young daughters in American Fork.
She worked part time at a department store until the day before she gave birth to her baby girl six months ago and returned to work soon after.
“We’re running out of the money we had saved,” she said.
The money she earns is also paying a lawyer to help her husband achieve a legal citizenship status so he can find another job. They were told the process may take up to a year.
“We’re struggling this year,” she said. “The Sub for Santa is all we are going to give ourselves.”
Her 2-year-old daughter needs a coat, pants and T-shirts in size 4T, and her favorite color is pink. She would love to have Disney books, dolls or musical toys.
The baby also needs a coat, pants and shirts in size 9 months. She is also interested in musical toys or any kind of toy that makes noise.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.