Major changes have been put into place at Tabitha’s Way food pantries in American Fork and Spanish Fork in order to continue helping those in need in ways that protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Perhaps the biggest change is the format of the food bank. It is now a drive-thru service, where people drive up and pick up bags and boxes of food that are loaded into their cars by volunteers.
“Clients no longer enter a market and choose what they want. We give them a quantity of food based on their family size,” said Mike Carter, founder. “Due to the increased demand, some are getting less than they normally do.”
Volunteers and employees pack boxes with perishables and nonperishables, including frozen meat, milk, salads and bread, and put the boxes into shopping carts. When a client drives up during the pantry hours, the size of the family is radioed to the warehouse and a volunteer brings the shopping cart to the car.
“The driver stays in their car and we place the food into their trunk, and they drive away,” Carter said. “We maintain social distance the entire time, including packing the food in boxes.”
The need for food has increased during the past few weeks.
“So many are out of work or have reduced hours that our demand for food has gone way up,” Carter said.
However, the supply of food has decreased. The two largest food drives every year are the Boy Scout Drive, normally held in March, and the Stamp Out Hunger Drive, held in May, and both were canceled this year.
“These represent about 25% of our nonperishable food for the year,” Carter said. “Consequently, we have an alarmingly small amount of food.”
Spanish Fork’s pantry is also experiencing an increase of clients, with about 400 additional families per month who are in need of food, during this pandemic. “We’re seeing a steady increase,” said Wendy Osborne, founder.
Other changes include the way volunteers work. According to Osborne, sections and stations have been created for volunteers to work so that large numbers of people are not close together. Procedures such as periodic sanitizing, face mask and glove usage have been put into place.
Because the process for obtaining food has changed, the boxes of food items for families can be large. This necessitates volunteers who can do heavy lifting, according to Osborne.
“This is an excellent opportunity for returned missionaries to continue to serve,” Osborne said, about the thousands of young missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who had to return home early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need very energetic, physically fit people.”
Volunteers are also needed at the American Fork pantry, as many of their regular volunteers were at higher risk for COVID-19 and are now staying home.
To donate food at Tabitha’s Way in American Fork, families or individuals can bring food and place it in large wire baskets in the parking lot. The items are quarantined for three days before given out to clients.
Monetary donations are always welcome. “It costs us less than 20 cents to provide a full meal to a person. We can feed a family of four for less than 80 cents,” Carter said. “How can we do that? Because most of our labor and food is donated, reducing our costs substantially.”
For information about donations and about volunteering, go to http://TabithasWay.org.