Utah County’s first baby of 2021 is Hayden Grace Allen, who was born at 12:23 a.m. on Friday at Intermountain Healthcare’s American Fork Hospital.
Hayden, whose parents are Bridget Harry and Preston Allen, of Lehi, weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces and was 19.25 inches in length.
25-year-old Harry said the birth went “smoothly” with no complications and that she is happy to bring the baby into the new year — especially after the challenges brought on by 2020.
“(It’s) definitely a good way to start it,” Harry, who is originally from North Carolina but has lived in Utah for more than a decade, said in an interview on Friday.
Harry added that Hayden, who is named after Harry’s mother, was doing well and that there were “no complications with her,” adding that she was excited to take Hayden home to be with her three siblings.
“She can be a little stubborn. But that comes from both parties,” Harry laughed.
Hayden’s father, Allen, said he was “just so glad everything went smoothly.”
“Having some kind of joy at the beginning of the New Year gives me hope for the year 2021,” the baby’s mother said. “I’m happy Hayden was born in 2021. It got the year started off the right way.”
Intermountain Healthcare Communications Specialist Holly Nelson confirmed that Hayden was the first baby in the county born in 2021.