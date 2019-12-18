The Utah State Developmental Center’s new superintendent wants to bridge the gap between services.
For Frank Rees, that’s more than a figure of speech. With hundreds of feet between buildings on its sprawling campus in American Fork and more than 100 patients in wheelchairs, Rees is moving forward with a master plan to consolidate buildings to make trips easier on individuals with mobility challenges.
“Right now, this is a big campus, and there are, at times, significant distances between where our very impaired, mobility-challenged individuals live and where they receive services,” Rees said. “And those folks don’t do well with temperature regulation.”
Rees said there are days when a combination of poor weather and an unavailability of vehicles to transfer patients means that individuals can’t reach all the care they needed. Consolidating buildings, he said, would greatly increase how much treatment someone can receive.
Rees, a licensed clinical psychologist, has been at the center’s helm since Sept. 1. He replaced Guy Thompson, who retired after eight years on the job.
The center is a residential facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Most of the center’s patients live on the campus. The site provides services that include speech therapy, day programs that provide off-campus work, dental services, physical therapy and counseling.
Rees has previously worked as the assistant clinical director at the Utah State Hospital in Provo and has been the psychologist for the Utah State Prison in Draper. His other experience includes time as an examiner and clinical services director for children in a therapeutic residential treatment center.
He’s worked with people who have disabilities for three decades.
“It’s super gratifying,” he said. “In my mind, it’s good work and it feels good.”
The center's staff have identified the site's challenges to him. That includes the distances between buildings, which limit how many interventions and treatments patients can fit into a day.
If services were consolidated into a single building or area, Rees said the reduction in transportation times would mean patients could undergo more interventions each day that would add up throughout the year. The patients would also remain out of extreme weather that could be potentially dangerous or uncomfortable for them.
Closer services, he said, would also lead to closer coordination between staff.
"They can literally make a hand off to the next provider," Rees said.
He plans to advocate for evidence-supported care at the center in order to improve the quality of life for its patients.
“We look at potential a lot,” Rees said. “We don’t just focus on the disabilities, or what’s wrong. We look at: Where can they go? What can they do? How can we help them reach the highest levels they can with the best life possible?”
In addition to consolidation making trips easier on patients, Rees said the master plan would also improve the safety of the campus.
“We have a number of buildings that make me nervous,” he said.
He points to structures built in the 1930s that carry safety concerns. While no patients are housed in them, Rees said one contains the electrical system for half of the campus.
“That would be a big problem if something brought that building down, like an earthquake,” Rees said. “We would have power problems.”