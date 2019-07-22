Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.

Debra Baun and Robyn Harris greet most people by name as they climb the trail leading up to Timpanogos Cave National Monument as the sun rises.

The Alpine and Highland residents come to hike the trail Monday through Friday — at first just for the exercise and experience, but for the last several years as official park volunteers.

While people need to purchase tickets to go on a tour of the cave system itself, the 1.5 mile hike up to the cave entrance is free for those who want to hike for exercise. But, with limited resources available, park rangers aren’t able to be up to unlock the gate to the trail for hikers in the early morning hours.

That’s where volunteers come in, showing up in time to have the gate opened by 6 a.m. every day.

Nearly every morning some combination of Baun, Harris and fellow volunteers Kevin Bodily and Lynn Ostergaard are among the first to head up the trail, followed closely by many regular hikers who frequent the trail for exercise.

The volunteers coordinate with each other when they’re out of town, on vacation or otherwise can’t be on the trail one day. But at least one of them is there every morning to be the first set of eyes on the trail.

Each of the volunteers carries a hand-held radio, so they can relay messages down to maintenance if there are any hazards or issues on the trail. Issues like a small rock that fell on the trail they might deal with themselves, or they might need to call maintenance for animal waste or rock slides on the trail.

“We keep track of who’s going to be here,” Baun said. “Just to make sure somebody’s here for people all the time.”

The volunteers allow the park service to permit people to use the park for more time than it can pay rangers to be there.

“With a limited budget, how do we touch the largest amount of people?” asked BJ Cluff, public information officer for Timpanogos Cave National Monument.

“It’s not that hikers aren’t our priority,” Cluff said. “But if we have to be up here earlier, it means we’re giving fewer tours during the daytime because we had someone here earlier.”

While being up before the sun might sound like torture to some, it isn’t a chore for the volunteers. They’d be there every morning whether they needed to or not.

Harris has been hiking the trail for what she estimated to be the last 15 years, Baun since 2015.

“I think we hike it because we just love being here,” Baun said. “And for the volunteers, it’s about giving back to the national parks.”

Ostergaard has always had the habit of getting up and exercising every morning. He ran the roads in American Fork for years. But seeking to escape the noise of traffic, the glare of headlights and the smell of exhaust led him to switch to hiking the trail seven days a week.

“Here I have a smile on my face coming up and coming down,” Ostergaard said. “That’s the difference.”

After a double knee-replacement, Ostergaard said hiking the trail doesn’t bother his joints. While he used to be able to hike the trail faster, he’s now slowed down by stopping to talk to members of his “summer family” on the trail.

“It gets to the point where if we don’t see you on the trail, we ask, ‘Where were you yesterday? You didn’t OK it with me to take vacation,’” Ostergaard joked.