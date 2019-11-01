This year, a grand total of $1,205,477 went to 10 different groups. Since the American Fork Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture tax was first approved in 2015, nearly $4 million have been invested back into the city.
The two biggest recipients of funds this year were American Fork Parks and Recreation and the Timpanogos Arts Foundation. New this year was a small organization called the New Friends Quilt Circle. Other recipients included Alpine Community Theater, the Harrington Center, Friends of American Fork Library, Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra, American Fork Fitness Center, American Fork Library and the Fox Hollow Golf Course. The exact number of funds that went to each group and a brief description of what the funds were used for can be found on the American Fork website.
Projects and organizations first apply for funding through the American Fork PARC tax advisory board, which carefully reviews applications before coming up with recommendations for the city council to review.
Brian Thompson, chair of the PARC tax advisory board, explained in January the board will host an hour-long workshop inviting prospective applicants to learn what the board is looking for and learn how to complete the application. Potential applicants can also learn about past projects that were approved for funding. Thompson said while attending the workshop is not mandatory for applicants, he strongly encourages it.
“Just so they have information and they know what to expect,” he said. “It makes for a more efficient way to complete the application if they have that background.”
One thing Thompson said the board looks for is that organizations have a plan to become self sufficient or at least raise funds in addition to what they would be receiving.
“So that they have some skin in the game,” he said. “We don’t want to be the sole reason why they can or can’t do something.”
Funds requisitioned to American Fork Parks and Recreation went to enhance or complete several parks and park structures, notably the Art Dye Sports Complex, which has been over 20 years in the making; Rotary Park, Quail Cove Amphitheater and Meadow View Park.
The Art Dye Sports Complex in particular has been an important project this year. Camden Bird, the community services director with American Fork, said both the City Council and the board saw funding Art Dye as a fulfillment of a promise made to the community over 20 years ago.
Bird explained in an email that the complex will allow the city to expand or at least centralize more of its rec programs to include baseball, football and soccer, and allow the city to host more regional competitions. The project adds another two baseball fields, to create a total of five, additional parking, pickleball courts, and another 12 acres of landscaped open space, making a total of 37 acres of landscaped open space. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring of next year.
“It’s kind of embarrassing that we haven’t been able to finish that park. But now with these PARC funds, we will finish the park, make it a beautiful regional park,” Thompson said. “That’s probably one of the flagship projects that we can hold and say ... park funds did this.”
Rotary Park, Bird said, is one of the city’s biggest parks at 9.5 acres and one of the most well used and historic. This year with the help of PARC funds, the city updated aged and leaking pavilions and replaced the original swing set.
“They (the city council and the board) were very supportive in ensuring (Rotary Park) remains a jewel in our community,” Bird said. The horseshoe pits at the fitness center were also relocated to Rotary Park so the fitness center could expand its parking lot, a project also funded through PARC funds.
Bird referred to the Quail Cove Amphitheater as another “jewel” of the city, the perfect venue for performances, fairs and events like weddings. First built in the depression era, Bird said the space’s beauty and high use made it a priority for the board and the city council to approve adding paved parking to help service events, as well as adding a pavilion on the north side and repairing the entrance.
The final park project Bird wanted to highlight was Meadow View Park, which without PARC funds Bird said would not have happened.
“This park for years has just been an open field. Houses nearby had to deal with dust storms and unsightly weeds,” Bird said. “Thanks to the PARC funds it is now a formal park with 1.5 acres of open space, tress, and a playground.”
One of this year’s newcomers, the New Friends Quilt Circle, makes quilts for the families of fallen soldiers and others, Thompson said. While the group typically funds itself, this year they approached the board with a request for funding to buy some equipment and supplies.
“They basically donate their quilts to very worth causes and we were impressed with them and their request was not much,” Thompson said. Compared to some larger requests, Thompson implied approving funds for the quilting group was a fairly easy decision. “We think that was something that fit in line with the mission of trying to establish a culture in American Fork and promote good will and volunteerism.”
Another fairly small and young group that was able to make some waves thanks to PARC funds was the Harrington Center for the Arts, which put on its first sponsored concert last year after the building was saved from demolition in 1993 by long-term resident Carl Bell. This year, PARC funds enabled the center to host a chalk art festival and bring back the music festival “Fork Fest.”
The current edition of the PARC tax doesn’t expire for another four years. Recently, the board hired Y2 analytics to survey the community and make sure resident’s goals and hopes for PARC tax funds are being met. The results of the survey will be reported at the board’s November meeting, which as of Thursday evening does not yet have a scheduled date and time.
Whatever the survey says, Thompson said it’s important to the board to help residents know what projects have been made possible by the PAR tax, in the hopes that in four years they will vote for it again.
“Right now we are making sure that ‘PARC’ is very visible and (residents) can see the manifestation of the PARC tax hard at work so that when it comes time for that vote, it’ll be an easily supported initiative.”