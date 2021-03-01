When Girl Scouts are mentioned, Thin Mints and Samoas cookies often come to mind. But the organization involves a lot more than cookies.
Youth involved with Girl Scouts learn leadership, outdoor, civics, STEM, entrepreneurial and other skills. Stephanie Martinez of Cedar Hills has been volunteering for Girl Scouts of Utah for 15 years, helping dozens of scouts hone their skills. She was recently honored for her service.
Martinez was presented with the Appreciation Pin, which is given to volunteers for exemplary service. According to Callie Birdsall-Chambers, Girl Scouts of Utah vice president of marketing and communications, the award is given to an adult volunteer who has delivered outstanding service and goes above and beyond expectations.
“Our volunteer awards are especially significant as they were nominated by their peers who wish to recognize the amazing work of our volunteers,” she said.
“I was able to read the letters that were written about me. It was surprising to me to see my impact,” Martinez said. “We’ve become friends and we support each other. It’s a good team of women.”
Martinez has been the Timpanogos Girl Scout service unit director for 10 years. The Timpanogos area covers Cedar Hills, Pleasant Grove, Lindon, Orem and Vineyard. Within that geographic area, there are 21 troops. The service unit group makes decisions for the area troops about running day camps, cookie sales and other activities. Martinez leads the team.
Five years before she took on that role, Martinez originally got involved when her oldest daughter was a Daisy, a scout that is kindergarten age.
“I was a Girl Scout myself. I was a Brownie. I wanted my oldest daughter to be in Girl Scouts too,” Martinez said. “Growing up, I did it with my best friend and our moms were the leaders. I wanted to do that.”
The Girl Scouts are important because the organization teaches a different set of skills, according to Martinez.
“There are experiences that the girls get within Girl Scouts that really champion leadership through each stage. It gives confidence and goal-setting skills,” she said.
One example of a badge that the Girl Scouts can earn is called the “Finding Common Ground” badge.
“They learn about each other and have to find common ground,” Martinez said.
Other badges include canoeing, kayaking and public speaking.
Cookie sales, which are going on during the month of March, are a way for the scouts to set goals and try to earn money for various projects and activities. One troop sold cookies and were able to go to Moab to run the Colorado River, according to Martinez.
“Stephanie has done an amazing job of mentoring new Girl Scout leaders. Whenever I have a question about how to handle a new situation, how many cookies to order for booths or any other Girl Scout issue, she has been so willing to listen to me, express her support and belief in me and to offer whatever help I need to answer my question,” said Tamara Bahr, service unit member. “Her leadership allows me to fulfill my roles as troop leader and service unit product manager to the best of my abilities.”
Bahr said that Martinez has served Girl Scouts of Utah by providing a voice for Girl Scouts in Utah County with the local council. She has managed the local service unit through several changes in management and has represented the scouts in the discussions.
“She advocates for both troop leaders and girls on a local and council level,” she said.
Bahr said that Martinez not only fulfills her leadership role, but she has run three troops from her home, helps run her local city’s youth council and fulfills family responsibilities.
Martinez, a former Cedar Hills city councilmember, began volunteering with the city’s youth council as one of her duties. Later, she was asked to be the resident advisor on the Youth City Council.
The youth council comprises kids who apply to the position. In Cedar Hills, the council represents the youth, and plans and implements activities, usually quarterly, for the city. Some of these include the annual Easter egg hunt, Teen Candy Dash at night with flashlights on the golf course and the Ducky Derby during the family festival. Martinez said it also raises money to help needy families at Christmas time.
Martinez has worked with the council for over five years.
“I love advocating for youth,” she said.