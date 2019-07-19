Across Utah County, there are people waiting for donations, whether it is a needed organ, bone marrow or blood that will save their lives. Others have given these life-saving donations to complete strangers. Gift of Life highlights those involved in the medical donation process.
Blood donation quickly became a passionate topic for the Olsen family in Cedar Hills after their 15-year-old son, Spencer, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January.
And as the American Red Cross puts out a call for blood donations as summer holidays mean fewer blood drives, the Cedar Hills family is urging others to donate.
“I would just encourage people to go and do it,” said Tana Olsen, Spencer’s mother. “It really doesn’t take that much time and it is amazing.”
Spencer’s bone cancer was found after his leg began getting sore in the middle of the night. Since then, he’s started chemotherapy treatments — which require blood transfusions — and had his leg amputated below the knee.
He’ll attend Lone Peak High School in the fall.
The American Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign in June to encourage blood donations during the summer. The organization had 24,000 fewer donations in June than it needed, according to a press release, and had 450 fewer blood drives during the week of the 4th of July than a typical week, leading to 17,000 fewer donations.
That summer decrease has led to less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type O blood. The American Red Cross strives for at least a five-day supply, according to the press release.
Olsen said a boy in their neighborhood held a blood drive honoring Spencer last month for an Eagle Scout project. She said more than 105 pints of blood were collected, and another 20 people had to be turned away for not being eligible to give blood. Spencer was also presented with a poster that attendees signed wishing for him to get well soon.
Olsen said the family was touched by the effort.
“I just thought that was really thoughtful and sweet of them to think about him and us,” she said.
The family’s outlook on blood donation has changed since the diagnosis. Olsen said she and her husband would give blood whenever a blood drive was held, but now the family donates more frequently. Her husband has also signed up for Be the Match, a bone marrow registry. Olsen said Spencer won’t have a bone marrow transplant, but that they’ve met others at the hospital who are waiting for one.
As the summer blood shortage continues, she encourages people to not wait for a blood drive to happen to donate.
“Being where you need it, and not to know if it is there, is heartbreaking, and it could affect a lot of people,” she said.