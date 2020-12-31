Some of the biggest stories to come out of northern Utah County included the announcement and groundbreaking of Intermountain's Children's Primary hospital in Lehi, the opening of the I-15 Technology Corridor, and the retirement of the general manager at the Utah County staple Lehi Roller Mills.
Here are the top stories in 2020 from northern Utah County.
IHC breaks ground on Lehi Primary Children's Hospital
After the announcement in January that Lehi would be the spot for the new Intermountain Children's Primary Hospital in Utah County, the virtual groundbreaking was celebrated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual groundbreaking of Intermountain Healthcare’s new Primary Children’s Hospital had a different look with pre-recorded videos, including the actual groundbreaking.
The ceremony marked the beginning of construction on the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus.
The 38-acre hospital campus is expected to fill the need of the growing population in Utah County.
“One might imagine that the pandemic has decreased our focus on the critical work that we are going to talk about today,” said Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. “In fact, it has intensified it. In our effort to create a model healthcare system for children, we will address all of these issues. today we announce a new Primary Children’s campus in Lehi. It is the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus.”
There will be a five-story hospital and a three-story medical office building on the campus. It will be a full service children’s hospital providing everything the Salt Lake campus does, with the exception of transplants and heart surgeries.
The 66-bed hospital will include a medical surgical unit, pediatric and surgical newborn intensive care units, inpatient behavioral health unit and an observation unit next to the emergency unit.
Being a trauma hospital also means it will provide services for pediatric emergency and trauma services. Other departments will be included to provide the highest quality and safest care, Paletta said.
“I am excited to have Lehi as the location for this new facility,” Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson said. “Few projects have generated the amount of interest that this hospital has and frankly, the site could not be better. Located adjacent to a major transportation corridor it has great access to the central crossroads of Utah.”
The virtual ceremony ended with a pre-taped groundbreaking that included both officials and children who were socially distanced and wearing masks.
The Lehi Primary Children’s Hospital is set to open in 2023, when it will begin serving the ever-growing Utah County.
I-15 Technology Corridor opens in Lehi
Commuters in Utah and Salt Lake counties got an early Halloween treat with the opening of the Interstate 15 Technology Corridor.
It was hoped that Gov. Gary R. Herbert and other UDOT executives and guests would place the last items as a grand opening to the corridor. However, a spike in COVID-19 canceled any plans to do just that.
The I-15 Technology Corridor is the final piece in reconstructing I-15 in northern Utah County, as the project includes the last section of I-15 to be widened between Bangerter Highway and Spanish Fork, according to UDOT.
“This project, along with I-15 CORE, The Point, Access Utah County (all projects completed during Herbert’s tenure) and more have created a transportation network that allows business to thrive,” UDOT spokesman John Gleason said.
“It’s exciting for us because we’ve really built up this road,” Gleason continued. “We’ve been working on I-15 in Utah and Salt Lake Counties since prior to the 2002 Winter Olympics. This was one of the final pieces.”
Gleason added the open six lanes will have a positive affect on motorists who live, work and play between the two counties. It will also be able to accommodate growth.
The new corridor eliminates a bottleneck by adding two lanes on i-15 to increase highway capacity and keep motorists moving, according to UDOT.
UDOT replaced significant amounts of aging infrastructure with new pavement designed to last another 40 years and bridges designed to last 75 years.
Lehi Roller Mills manager retiring after 56 years
Fond memories fill Sherman Robinson’s head when he reflects on the last half-century of his life that he has spent at Lehi Roller Mills.
Robinson, or “Sherm” as he’s known to friends and family, remembers the Utah County farmers he’s interacted with over the years, who are the same farmers his grandfather and father interacted with years earlier.
He thinks about the 50 years that the Lehi Roller Mills provided flour for certain divisions of the fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken. He thinks about the millions of pounds of flour the Lehi Roller Mills has produced and shipped to bakeries throughout the western United States.
“Fifty-six years at a place is a little bit unusual, isn’t it?” Robinson said in an interview with the Daily Herald.
Robinson is retiring from his position as general manager of the mills, which his family has operated for more than a century, at the end of the year.
Robinson’s grandfather, George G. Robinson, acquired the Lehi Roller Mills in 1910.
“And then, my dad ran it and owned it, and then, I ran it and owned it,” Robinson reminisced.
Current chief operating officer Brock Knight, who Robinson has worked with for 20 years, will replace the retiring general manager, while Todd Berry will become the milling superintendent.
“They’re almost like my children,” Robinson noted. “And they will carry on really, really well. And they’re doing so now.”
The Robinson family’s involvement in flour milling enterprises dates back to the 1600s in England, and Robinson’s retirement will mark the end of a four-century era.
“In terms of the Robinson family, that’s ending,” he said. “But in terms of what we’ve learned and how we do things, it will continue with this new group.”
American Fork hosts COVID-friendly Christmas celebration
American Fork City officials and the American Fork Chamber of Commerce came together to help safely spread the Christmas spirit to residents over the holiday season.
The 30,000 residents in the city, as well as others in Utah County, were able to enjoy three different activities as a part of the city’s Holiday Magic Not on Main events.
Normally, the city hosts holiday festivities on Main Street, complete with a parade and the opportunity for children to sit on Santa’s knee to tell him what they want for Christmas.
“Right from the beginning of COVID, we have had to be real nimble and adjust the way that we operate and I feel like being a part of a community, and these community events have seen celebrations be completely altered,” American Fork Mayor Brad Frost said.
While COVID-19 has become a significant part of everyone’s lives, Frost said he felt events like this help people feel part of the community and said it is a very important part of where they live.
“We will continue to navigate these challenging days with an unshakeable commitment to bring holiday magic in other creative ways to American Fork City this year,” Frost said.
Prosecutor files charges against host of warehouse party
A Lehi prosecutor filed charges against the alleged host of a large Halloween warehouse party appearing to violate state health orders that were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Oct. 31, Lehi police were called to respond to a party in a warehouse in the city, according to Lehi Police Department Sergeant Damon Faught.
“When we got to that location, it was a big commercial building and we were asked to disperse the crowd and kind of shut it down, which we did,” Faught told the Daily Herald on Monday. “And there was no incident or anything with that.”
Following the investigation, the Lehi City Police Department submitted the case to the Lehi City Prosecutor’s Office “for review on charges,” said Faught.
“At that time, they decided that the event organizer would be charged with a health order violation, a nuisance violation and a disorderly conduct violation,” the sergeant said.
Additionally, the property owner was charged with a nuisance violation, a fire code violation and a health order violation, according to Faught.
Saratoga Springs resident Scott Charles Brown, 19, was charged on Thursday in Lehi City Justice Court for, on Oct. 31, allegedly violating health regulations, creating, contributing or supporting a public nuisance and creating unsafe conditions, which are all class B misdemeanors.
Brown was also charged with disorderly conduct, which is an infraction, according to court documents filed by City Prosecutor Craig Chambers.
The warehouse party is one of two large events that took place in Utah County on Halloween appearing to violate state orders restricting the size of social gatherings.
Following the parties, the governor’s office wrote in a statement that “we must decide, and show by our actions, that the lives of everyone around us matter to us more than parties.”
“If we do not, we will have a difficult time beating COVID-19 as a society,” the statement read.
Utah County was also the site of a number of indoor dance parties over the summer, which were the impetus for the Provo Municipal Council implementing a citywide mask mandate.
Connor Richards and Genelle Pugmire contributed to this story.