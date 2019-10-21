Northern Utah County residents can expect to hear loud bangs throughout October and November as a series of artillery live-fire exercises are scheduled to take place at Camp Williams.
The first live-fire testing occurred in late September and another will happen Tuesday through Thursday between approximately 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. A third exercise is scheduled for Nov. 20-22.
Artillery refers to large-caliber military weapons such as tanks or cannons, as opposed to smaller arms like sniper and assault rifles. These exercises primarily involve Paladin howitzers, which are long turrets on tracked wheel systems, said Major D.J. Gibb of the Utah National Guard public affairs office.
“It’s a very safe exercise,” Gibb said. “There’s very specific ranges that they’re able to fire on. They're not just haphazardly shooting those guns out there.”
Different artillery units fire at Camp Williams periodically.
“It just depends on the training cycle and what the needs of the individual units are as far as staying qualified on the weapon systems," Gibb said.
Those in Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Lehi, Bluffdale, Riverton and Herriman are expected to be most affected, according to an Eagle Mountain City press release.
The exercises are being conducted by the Utah National Guard’s 640th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, the press release reads, and are closed to the public and media.