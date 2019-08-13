The Utah County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 19-year-old man who has been missing from Eagle Mountain for more than five days.
Officials reported Eli Merlin Dutson, who goes by Merlin, was last seen and heard over the phone on August 8.
Family members said he is normally in contact on a regular basis and has a steady job.
"It is highly abnormal for him to be suddenly gone without a trace or communication," a press release stated.
Dutson drives a green 2010 Honda Accord with a license plate of SO76L. He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact the Utah County Sheriff's Office at (801) 851-4000.