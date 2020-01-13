The Utah County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding an Eagle Mountain man who has been missing since last Friday.
A press release issued on Monday states Christopher Craig Zoellner, 36, sent a text message to a family member on Jan. 10 and hasn't been heard from since.
Investigators reported his debit card was used the same day at a Maverick gas station in Eagle Mountain and later at another store in Riverton.
His phone is powered off, the press release stated, but Zoellner could be driving a brown 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck.
He is known to frequent Five Mile Pass and Manning Canyon in Utah County and Little Sahara Recreation Area in Juab County.
Officials asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Central Utah 911 at (801) 794-3970.