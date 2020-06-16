The Utah County Sheriff's Office reported that a 6-year-old boy was flown to a local hospital after he was shot in the head with a BB gun Monday.
The child was flown to a nearby hospital by Intermountain Healthcare Life Flight Monday afternoon, according to a statement by Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon.
He and his 12-year-old brother were playing in their backyard in the North Ranch area in Eagle Mountain with a pump-action BB gun. While playing, the boy’s brother fired the BB gun and a BB struck the younger boy in the back of the head.
Deputies believe the incident was an accident, adding that the BB may have ricocheted before hitting the boy in the head.