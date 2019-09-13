A 9-year-old girl sustained numerous injuries after she was attacked by two dogs Wednesday afternoon in Eagle Mountain.
According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a little after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Mastiff and a Wire Terrier attacked a girl who was riding her bike in the Meadow Ranch area of Eagle Mountain.
The dogs attacked the girl for more than a minute and didn’t stop until a man living nearby chased the dogs away, police stated. One of the dogs even went back to the girl after the man shooed them away. The dogs also ran after a second child on a bike, but the same man was able to get the dogs out of the area.
The girl sustained numerous bites and scratches on her front, back and arms.
The dogs were detained at an animal shelter and the owner was cited with allowing an attack by dogs and allowing dogs to run at large.