During the Eagle Mountain City Council meeting on Tuesday night, council members unanimously passed a resolution that prohibits open flame fires through the end of August, as well as the use of fireworks during the allowable fireworks periods for Independence and Pioneer days.
“Our map as it is now is considerably shrunk down and some areas have requested even further restriction," Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland said of the current fire restrictions map during the council meeting. "We know that the state and the federal government have prohibited both fireworks and open fires on all public lands, I think it would be wise for us to do the same.”
Westmoreland continued, saying that Eagle Mountain has some great places to camp, watch fireworks and possibly have a campfire, but in prohibiting the open flame fire, the city would fall in line with the state and federal government's restrictions.
With regards to fireworks, council members spoke about the fact that it may be easier to ban fireworks everywhere instead of further restricting the use to only certain areas.
Along with that, messaging for the city was discussed and one council member said it would be easier to post signs of fireworks being banned everywhere instead of people having to look up where the restrictions are not in place.
While the ban may not stop people from lighting off fireworks, it is an area where the city could mitigate the risk, according to conversations in the city council meeting.
“Those are big patriotic events for us and we don’t want to downplay those, we want to celebrate those, but we definitely want to do it safely," Westmoreland said.
The current state of Utah's drought, dry conditions, high winds, and warmer temperatures were all cited as reasons to pass the resolution, looking at the potential impacts wildfires could have on the local community.
A press release from Eagle Mountain said that the city is working to educate residents on current drought conditions and is asking residents to water every other day outdoors.
“Fires can not only be dangerous, but combatting them can also be very costly," Westmoreland said in the release. "We’ve seen in the recent past the damage that can unintentionally be done. The general support we’ve received from residents so far speaks to the public’s understanding of this unusual situation.”
Another thing that was stressed in the city council meeting was the need to have alternative entertainment options for Eagle Mountain residents, maybe offering a city fireworks show or another event to honor the holidays.
According to the press release, the city hopes to foster a sense of community while also keeping residents and businesses safe.