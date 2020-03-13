Vineyard authorities arrested an Eagle Mountain man he reportedly committed theft by extortion.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 34-year-old Andre Sancho threatened to divulge harmful information to a rival company in an effort to increase his severance pay.
Officials contacted the company’s legal council who told authorities in an exit interview with Sancho that the former employee was unsatisfied with the company’s offer to pay one month of severance. One month’s severance was approximately $10,000, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Sancho reportedly told the human resources representative that it wasn’t enough, arguing that he wanted two months salary. According to the arrest documents, the suspect then allegedly threatened to call the owner of a large client and tell a rival company information that could harm his former employers.
Sancho allegedly believed he would be able to get more money if he divulged harmful information to a rival.
In an attempt to keep Sancho from divulging sensitive information, the company contacted authorities. The business owner called Sancho and asked him to come to the office to pick up the desired sum. When he entered the office, Sancho was placed into custody.
Sancho reportedly told authorities multiple times that he didn’t intent to go through with his threat, but that the statements had been made in the heat of the moment.
Officials transported Sancho to the Utah County Jail under suspicion of theft by extortion. Due to the amount, which was over $5,000, the charge is considered a second-degree felony.
Under Utah Code, a number of actions can fall under the definition of theft by extortion, including revealing any information the victim would want to keep private.
Sancho has since been released from the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.