Eagle Mountain is launching a 30-day public comment period beginning on Wednesday to seek community input on the rapidly growing city’s recently updated Transportation Master Plan.
The public comment period, which ends on Aug. 11, will kick off with an in-person open house at Eagle Mountain City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, during which “the planning team will provide details and answer questions as part of the open house,” according to a press release from Horrocks Engineers.
“The City is proactively planning and developing transportation solutions to accommodate future mobility and access needs,” the press release reads. “Eagle Mountain City’s population is projected to grow to more than 114,000 residents by 2050, which is a 434% increase from 2010.”
Eagle Mountain officials recently updated the Transportation Master Plan, which “serves as a 30-year planning guide for all modes of transportation within the community.”
An interactive version of the Eagle Mountain Transportation Master Plan shows existing and future highways and major roads throughout the city.
One freeway planned for the future would wrap around the western edge of the city before connecting with Pioneer Crossing near Saratoga Springs, while a future major collector road would run south from the Cedar Valley Airport toward the neighborhoods near Frontier Middle School.
The plan also shows a number of minor collector roads planned for Eagle Mountain, including a road at 5000 North, a road running parallel with Lake Mountain Road and additions to Mt. Saratoga Boulevard.
Multiple residents have already given input on the Transportation Master Plan through a comment portal on the interactive map. On Thursday, one resident praised the city for planning a “grid layout” for some areas, which they noted “are great for encouraging walkability with smaller blocks and easier accessibility.”
“If walkability is an end goal of this future development, please consider adding additional road verges with desert landscaping and bike lanes separate from the bike trails to encourage drivers to be more cautious while driving in this area,” the resident wrote. “This is especially important if this area is planned to include more than suburbia.”
Residents expressed mixed reactions to the incoming freeway, with one person writing that it “looks like a freeway to nowhere,” while another resident said they understood “the need for a future freeway as this valley expands.”
“Running a freeway right in the middle of town will destroy this nice rural environment,” another person wrote. “Where are we imagining people will be going on a North/South freeway anyway?”
Residents who want to provide input on the Eagle Mountain Transportation Master Plan can do so by commenting on the interactive map or by filling out a comment form at Wednesday’s open house.