Pony Express Days in Eagle Mountain started as a small parade that circled the town’s roundabout with a few activities at Pony Express Park and the rodeo grounds.
Like the city itself, Pony Express Days has grown substantially and now celebrates with a week of events that takes in everything from a pancake breakfast, demolition derby, rodeo, concert, parade and more.
While 2020 events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Eagle Mountain are still finding ways to celebrate their history, freedom and summer traditions.
Pony Express Days is one of the youngest celebrations in Utah County. Eagle Mountain wasn’t incorporated as a town until Dec. 3, 1996. It has since grown into a class four city.
The Pony Express Days celebration didn’t come along until about five years later, according to Donna Burnham, city councilwoman.
According to Burnham, they expect the 2020 census to show the city has about 43,000 residents with the median age being just over 20 years old. There were only 240 residents in 1996.
The city and the celebration got its name because of the famous postal route used to get mail service from this side of the Missouri River to California.
The Pony Express route was nearly 2,000 miles long overland, had about 190 stations mostly in Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah, and Nevada, and required about 10 days to cover. Each rider generally rode 75 to 100 miles and changed horses every 10 to 15 miles, according to the encyclopedia Britannica.
The Eagle Mountain area of the Cedar Valley was one of the exchange points along the route. One of the most famous of the riders was Buffalo Bill Cody.
While it only lasted for 18 months and went bankrupt when the telegraph came in, the history of the Pony Express and its presence through Eagle Mountain has made a significant impact on the city and its residents.
Just a few years prior to the Pony Express coming through the valley, Utah was facing a crisis on the political front.
On June 26, 1858, a U.S. Army expeditionary force, led by Commander Sidney Johnston, marched through Salt Lake City— at the denouement of the so-called Utah War. But there was no war, at least not in the sense of armies pitched in battle; negotiators settled it before U.S. troops and Utah militiamen faced off. On June 19, the New York Herald summarized the non-engagement: “Killed, none; wounded, none; fooled, everybody,” according to the Smithsonian Magazine.
Johnston’s Army marched past modern day Eagle Mountain and settled for more than a year at Cedar Fort just a few miles south. Tourists and local school children still visit the historic site and other points of history that run parallel to Eagle Mountain.
However, it is the history of the Pony Express that captured the hearts of Eagle Mountain.
Finn Kofoed remembers the first Pony Express Days celebration.
“It was very different. It was a very small parade down Eagle Mountain Boulevard,” she said. “Everyone came out. We’re a very tight community. The parade draws a lot of people.”
Chris and Finn Kofoed have seen many changes and tremendous growth since they first moved in. Even the phone service has changed.
The Kofoeds moved in just at the time of incorporation. They were the first family to sign up for electrical and phone service.
“We got to choose our telephone number,” Finn said. “We had a party line.”
Before the city’s rapid growth, the area was basically relegated to raising sheep and dry farming. Of interest to hikers and archeologists are the number of petroglyphs left by the Fremont Indians that lived in the area about 1,800 years ago.
“Cedar Valley was a place where people came to shoot rabbits,” Finn Kofoed said. “It’s full of jack rabbits, coyotes, antelope and bald eagles.”
The wind can be ferocious, according to Kofoed. If it weren’t for the Pony Express history, the city celebration could have easily been dubbed Tumbleweed Days.
“There is an army of tumbleweeds,” Kofoed said. “We (sometimes) have to dig our houses out. Now that the city has developed there are less.”
Kofoed said the windiest months are March and April. A few years ago the wind was so bad it blew hundreds of tumbleweeds up against her home while she was at work. There were so many she couldn’t even get into her house before a crew of people could help get rid of them.
Strong winds, tumbleweeds and even a few jackrabbits won’t stop the residents of Eagle Mountain from celebrating this week.
The city and event planners have worked hard to encourage families to carry on the traditions and prepare for next year’s celebration.
The activities below, if held and recorded by photo or video could garner families a number of prizes.
According to event planners, participants will be selected by random draw to win prizes. There will be multiple winners per activity.
Activities began Saturday and on Tuesday families were to hold pancake dinners and movie night.
The city is encouraging the following activities with more information on the city website at https://eaglemountaincity.com/ped2020/:
At-home events
Wednesday – Family Fun Day
Show us a photo or video of your family enjoying a day outside in Eagle Mountain. This might include visiting a park, biking, walking or even a fun activity in your own back yard.
Prize: Summer fun basket with outdoor play toys and activities
Thursday – Senior Appreciation Day
Celebrating our 2020 high school graduates. Share a senior yearbook or graduation photo from any year (please don’t mention the year or school name for identity protection).
Prize: Eagle Mountain hoodies
Friday – Flashback Friday and Talent Show
Choose one or both activities.
Flashback Friday: Share a favorite photo or memory of Pony Express Days
Prize will be a $20 gift card to Fat Cats.
Talent Show: Share video of any talent. This is not a serious competition folks. Have fun with it!
Prize: Home Entertainment-themed gift
Saturday – Tag a Vendor and Boxcar Derby
Tag a Vendor: Support local businesses. Tag or share a social media or website link for your favorite vendor from the carnival or for any local business.
Prize: $25 gift card from a local business.
Box Car Derby: Get creative, Eagle Mountain. Make a boxcar out of anything you find around your house. Line up in the backyard and race to the finish line. Share pics or video.
Prize: Tickets to the 2021 Demolition Derby, courtesy of Pony Express Events. (2) tickets per winner.