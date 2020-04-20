Residents of Eagle Mountain will need to find an alternative form of entertainment May 22-30 this year. On Monday the city announced the Pony Express Events and the Eagle Mountain Arts alliance have canceled the Pony Express Days festival.
The decision is based on current estimates for when mass gathering permits may be feasible again as the state continues to progress through phases of addressing and recovering from the impacts of COVID-19.
"We hope to reconfigure and offer some of the events in late summer or early fall if circumstances allow," the press statement said.
The city invites residents and visitors to join them on the city's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter social media May 26-30 for some fun activities and lots of giveaways as Pony Express Days is celebrated in a different way.
Last year Eagle Mountain, Pony Express Days venues and events changed to utilize a newly built park and accommodate a growing city. The carnival was moved last year from Nolan Park to a larger venue at Wride Memorial Park. The park has extensive open space and provides what the city believes to be the ideal environment to host the large carnival, local entertainment, boutique and vendor booths, and food trucks into the future.