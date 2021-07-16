After three years, the Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain is finally up and running.
The Eagle Mountain facility, which is now Facebook’s 17th data center, was first announced by city officials in May 2018 and has been under construction since then.
This week, officials told Utah County residents that the data center had officially gone online.
“Today, we are excited to announce that Facebook’s Eagle Mountain Data Center in Utah is now serving traffic,” a Wednesday post on Facebook reads. “That means this data center is now part of a highly-advanced infrastructure that helps bring Facebook apps and services to billions of people around the world.”
The post states that Facebook “is committed to creating a positive impact in the communities that we are a part of, and since announcing the Eagle Mountain Data Center in 2018, we have worked hard to be good neighbors.”
“We are investing in the long-term vitality of Eagle Mountain and its residents by partnering with the local community and supporting organizations and initiatives that help connect the community and increase digital skills,” the post said. “Overall, we have provided approximately $2 million in community support since breaking ground in 2018, including nearly $1 million to local schools, small businesses and nonprofit organizations as part of our COVID-19 relief efforts.”
Once fully built, the 2.4 million-square-foot campus “will represent an investment of more than $1 billion in the state of Utah and support more than 200 jobs.”
“Facebook’s global operations are supported by 100% renewable energy, including the Eagle Mountain Data Center,” the post said. “In Utah, we are working with Rocky Mountain Power to bring over 800 (million megawatts) of new solar energy to the grid. These nine renewable energy projects will support more than 1,400 construction jobs and over $260 million in local investment to Utah, including Iron, Tooele and Carbon counties.”
The post also notes that Facebook officials partnered with Trout Unlimited in 2020 to invest in the Provo River Restoration Project, which “will ensure 416 million gallons of water remain in the river during the hottest months of the year, helping endangered species and sportfish.”
In a promotional video, numerous local officials praised the new data center, including Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, who said that having a Facebook facility in north Utah County has “created this economic buzz in the community.”
“You’ve seen a lot of new businesses move there, and it’s really kind of bolstered everything across the city,” the Lehi senator said. “It’s been amazing to see.”
Gov. Spencer Cox, meanwhile, said “we are thrilled to have Facebook in Utah.”
"We think Eagle Mountain is a pretty special place, and we’re glad Facebook agrees and decided to build a data center,” he said.
Facebook Chief Operations Officer Sheryl Sandberg congratulated Eagle Mountain on the opening of the new facility.
“This is just such an impressive accomplishment,” Sandberg said. “Data centers are critical to Facebook. Billions of people around the world rely on data centers to safeguard their photos, videos and memories.”
Theresa Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah, said the data center “draws on our history of communications as a state, with the Pony Express Trail, the transcontinental telegraph and railroad, and other advancements in communications.”
“Facebook draws on that legacy and builds on it,” Foxley said.