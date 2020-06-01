Police were dispatched Sunday to a home in Eagle Mountain where a female said she was kept hostage and sexually assaulted.
Police found the alleged suspect hiding in some bushes near the home and took him into custody.
Marc Jon Schacht, 46, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and kidnapping, a first-degree felony.
According to police reports, Schacht, the boyfriend of the victim, allegedly arrived at the home uninvited and broke into the home through a window. Officers found the screen on the window removed. A table under the window had a footprint on it, reportedly matching Schacht’s shoe.
The police report states the woman lives in the basement of her family home and had been intimate with Schacht since January. According to the report, “The victim walked from the basement upstairs to take her dogs out, when the suspect attacked her from the parent’s portion of the residence. He grabbed her by her hair, and forced her back into the basement.”
The police report said that Schacht allegedly choked her to the point that she went unconscious. She said she blacked out, but was then aware that her pants were being removed.
She says that is when she was sexually assaulted.
She reported to police that Schacht would not let her leave the basement area. Police noted, “The victim had red marks around her neck area consistent with strangulation."
The female then told the suspect that she loved him and they could work it out. She asked him to take the dogs out. When he did that, she ran from the residence, seeking help from a neighbor, the police report states.
The female was sent to Mountain Pointe Hospital in Lehi to be examined by doctors.
The woman said during the assault that she was trying to fight Schacht off. At the time of her interview with police she had numerous bruises over her body that could have been caused by an assault, according to the police report.
Schacht was given his Miranda Rights and, according to police, acknowledged he had been drinking alcohol.
Schacht denied any of the allegations against him and claimed that he had been invited over by the woman. He said that he never laid a hand on her, but left the residence after she assaulted him with a broom handle, the report said. Police indicated that Schacht had a bruise on his face he claims is from the incident.
He said he was hiding in the bushes due to the assault against him, the police report said.
Schacht has a Texas license and not many ties to the area. He is living with his sister in Sandy. He has been working odd jobs in excavation and should be looked at as a flight risk, according to the police report.