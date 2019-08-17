A 19-year-old man from Eagle Mountain was found dead in his car Friday evening, according to authorities.
Eli Merlin Dutson had been reported missing since Thursday, Aug. 8 in Eagle Mountain. His car and body were discovered by his brother shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the park-and-ride lot at the Lehi UTA Frontrunner station, according to Carl Arky, UTA public information officer.
Arky said the investigation into the cause of death is newly underway, and it's too early to share any findings or leads. UTA officers are overseeing the investigation because the body was found on UTA property
Dutson's family was checking Dutson's mobile phone information prior to Friday evening, and they discovered the last spot he was shown using his phone was at the Lehi park-and-ride lot. They travelled there to search, and it was then that they found his car.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.