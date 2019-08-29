A driver was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a vehicle crash along Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway in Eagle Mountain.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed a female driver was flown by medical helicopter to the Utah Valley Hospital after a t-bone crash around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
The woman was the only occupant in the SUV when she collided with a semitrailer. The driver of the truck was not transported to a hospital and it is unknown if he was injured, according to Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon.