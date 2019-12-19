An Eagle Mountain family is working hard to find the magic of Christmas despite a lack of finances to buy gifts for another consecutive year.
Five years ago, Tamar and her husband bought a new house to provide for their five kids. But soon, she quit her job to help her father with end of life care. Then her husband left his job due to mental health issues.
“We’ve been struggling for the past two or three years,” she said. “We really haven’t given our kids a really good Christmas.”
Tamar learned about the Sub For Santa program and researched extensively before signing up.
“The past two years, we just told our kids that Santa skips our house,” she said. “We say maybe Santa has to help someone else less fortunate.”
Instead of buying gifts, she takes her family to free events such as seeing Christmas lights in the area. She also tells her kids to be grateful for the home, clothes and vehicles they already have.
“Santa probably went and helped those who didn’t have a house or clothes,” she said. “But I’m excited for my kids to see something this year.”
Her oldest 10-year-old son is hoping to receive a bike this year. He needs shirts, kids size large or extra large, and pants size 14/16 kids. He also wears size 6 kids shoes and loves the colors black and white.
He also loves to read “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio and the Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis.
The next 8-year-old daughter needs shirts size large kids and pants size 12 kids. She wears kids size 3 shoes and loves the color purple, pink and turquoise. She is hoping to receive slime for a Christmas gift.
She loves reading the Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series by Dana Simpson and “Real Friends” by Shannon Hale.
The 6-year-old daughter also needs shirts size large or extra large kids and pants size 12/14 kids. Her shoe size is 1.5/2 kids and her favorite colors are black, blue and green.
She wants slime for Christmas and enjoys reading “The Princess and the Pit Stop” by Tom Angleberger.
The next 5-year-old son wants dinosaurs or Toy Story figurines as presents. He needs shirts size small/tall and pants size 6 kids. His favorite color is blue, black, red and green and wears shoe size 13 kids.
The youngest 4-year-old girl wants anything related to Disney Princesses. Her favorite color is pink and purple and she needs shoes size 11 kids.
She also needs shirts size S/M kids and pants size 5 kids. Her favorite books are picture books and “Hooked on Phonics” reading kits.
All the children need underwear and their mother would also like each to receive any STEM learning books or toys.