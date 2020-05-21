With many Utah County residents facing unemployment, reduced working hours and the stress of current events, United Way of Utah County is working with corporate partners to help ease some of these concerns.
On Thursday, one of those partners stepped forward with a generous gift. Facebook, through a grant program, donated $50,000 to the United Way of Utah County COVID Community Response Fund.
The tech company has been part of the Eagle Mountain community since breaking ground on its 1 million square-foot data center in 2018.
“Eagle Mountain is our home, and we are invested in the long-term vitality of the community,” said William Marks, community development regional manager at Facebook, when presenting the grant. “We are happy to partner with the United Way of Utah County and help provide resources to those who need it most right now.”
The donation will be used to support financial self-sufficiency, education and mental health of northern Utah County residents, according to Janie Brigman, marketing coordinator for United Way. All three of these areas have been impacted by the economic downturn and social distancing caused by COVID-19.
Using data from United Way’s Utah 211, community surveys, and partnerships with other nonprofits, the funds will support United Way programs and partner agencies that serve the short- and long-term needs of individuals and families in the community, Brigman added.
“We are excited to welcome the new Facebook Eagle Mountain Data Center into our community and are grateful for their support right here in Utah County,” said Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County. “Facebook’s generous donation will help many families and individuals in our community get back on their feet during this difficult time.”
When announced on May 30, 2018, the new center would be Facebook’s 10th data center in the nation and 13th overall. It is to be completed later this year.
The data center is expected to employ about 40 people when complete. However, Facebook has hired hundreds of construction workers during the building phase. Facebook plans to completely use renewable energy to power the facility.
United Way of Utah County is happy to add Facebook to the list of corporate sponsors that help support nonprofit partner agencies in the valley.
To learn more about United Way’s COVID Community Response Fund, visit http://unitedwayuc.org/COVID-19. If you are looking for assistance, please call Utah 211 or visit http://211utah.org.