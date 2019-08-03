No matter what island someone comes from, said Eagle Mountain resident Denny Toilolo, each has a place in Polynesian culture.
He moved from Hawaii to Utah years ago, and his biggest concern is that his children may lose touch with their ancestors and culture.
“We’re in the mainland, but let’s not forget our music, let’s not forget our language, our dance, our food. Those are the things we are trying to instill in our young kids as the next generation,” Toilolo said.
Hundreds of community members gathered at the Cory Wride Memorial Park in Eagle Mountain on Saturday to celebrate the first annual Utah South Pacific Festival.
“I feel like we have a pretty healthy Polynesian presence in Eagle Mountain,” said Liz Smith. “Hopefully this is a sign of things to come and they’ll do more cultural events like this.”
Throughout the morning, musicians and dancers performed various traditional Polynesian activities like hula dancing and singing native songs. Attendees shouted and cheered particular phrases depending on what island culture was being represented.
“I think this is a pretty good showing for the first year, I’m impressed,” said Ashley Cahoon. She added that she hoped to find a hula teacher to start taking dance lessons again.
As co-chair of the event, Toilolo explained the purpose of the event was to educate community members and inspire the younger generation to connect with their past.
“We’re not expecting too much. All we’re expecting is for people to come out and enjoy the music, enjoy the food, enjoy the company,” he said.
The idea for the festival started nearly five years ago, and the vision was to showcase each island in Polynesian culture. Vendors scattered near the stage sold traditional Polynesian food as well as drinks and handmade items.
Toilolo commended city officials for supporting the festival and added he hopes the festival will continue to grow each year and bring more people.
But although temperatures reached the high 90s by midday, an intense thunderstorm halted festivities early afternoon.
“Which one of you were complaining about the sun?” event co-chair Dorothy Faasou shouted teasingly at a group of vendors crowding under a canopy.
She said she didn’t worry about the weather ruining the rest of the event. She expected the storm to pass and the bands scheduled for the evening entertainment would be ready to perform.
“We’re just waiting for the rain to go by. But in reality, this is the best thing we have had,” Faasou said. “People are coming back because this is how it is. Our people, they come, rain or shine.”