Three sisters from Highland are learning about the elder people in their neighborhood through a service project while everyone is self-distancing.
Being at home is not new to Brie England, 6, and her twin sisters Macie and Ivy England, both 5. Their mother, Aubrey England, home-schools the girls. But Aubrey says her daughters recognize that being secluded all day may not be so fun for some people.
So they decided to take the situation into their own “artistic” hands, England said.
“My girls love to do art,” she said. “So, they called a few older ladies in our neighborhood and asked them to share stories from their lives.”
They had the speakerphone on during the interviews and all of them took down notes and then they decided which life story they would each like to draw.
According to England, they interviewed four women to start out with. Each of them will receive a book later on this week.
The idea came from Kayla Brewster, volunteer director at the United Way of Utah County. England called and asked what they could do to serve the elderly in a unique way. The life book art was the answer.
“They had a lot of fun having these stories,” Brewster said. “It’s a way to reach out in a creative, think-outside-the-box way.”
Brewster said families and individuals like the Englands can call the United Way volunteer center or visit the website at https://unitedwayuc.org for all kinds of ways to give service to senior citizens while being stuck at home.
The Englands are particularly prepared for this type of service because of the items they have at home for their schooling.
“We have a laminating machine and bookbinder at our home so it makes some nice books,” England said.
She has her girls do a couple of art projects a week as part of their home-school curriculum. She also has an Instagram page to help parents share ideas on home-school projects.
This particular project is a bit broader in scope, but the girls have really taken to it, England said. Sharing stories about seniors’ early life also has shown the girls how much they have in common with older people and taught them what it was like to be young in earlier times.
“The girls have liked doing this so much they want to continue it,” England said. “The next thing they are going to do is interview their grandparents and great-grandparents.”