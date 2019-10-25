When Sheldon Nixon was growing up in Davis County, his grandparents Chester and Beverly Montgomery started a new Halloween tradition for the kids too old to go trick-or-treating: pumpkin carving.
According to Nixon, his grandparents, both who have passed on now, would visit farmers and take extra pumpkins they couldn’t sell, and a couple of weeks before Halloween, Nixon’s brothers and their friends would carve them almost every day after school.
“We would sit in sheds and just carve till 9, 10 o’clock at night and it was so fun because ... you’re with your friends and we would just talk and carve and laugh,” Nixon said.
After graduating high school, Nixon served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina. While he was out of the country, Chester Montgomery passed away, and according to Nixon, the tradition died with him.
“We’d still carve, we’d still do them at home,” Nixon said. “But that was hard.”
One year after his grandfather’s passing, Nixon’s sister, who lives in Syracuse, went to what the city called a “pumpkin walk,” but Nixon said the Syracuse pumpkin walk only featured five or six pumpkins. He said his sister approached the City Council about making it a real pumpkin walk, with more pumpkins, and to her surprise she was put on the arts council and put in charge of it.
“So she called me and she’s like, all right, we’re doing the pumpkin walk again,” Nixon said.
The Syracuse pumpkin walk began in 2000 and began this week on Thursday night, ending Saturday. Much like their grandparents, Nixon, his sister and their families originally went around to ask farmers for pumpkins they didn’t want or need to use, but now, Nixon said, there’s a Syracuse farmer who plants pumpkins specifically for them to use. Nixon predicts this year, the Syracuse pumpkin walk will have over 1,000 pumpkins; 150 of which have been carved by Nixon, his family and friends or local groups he invites along to join.
“We’ll just sit and talk and listen or put something on the TV and just carve for hours and just bond,” Nixon said.
After the Syracuse pumpkin walk, Nixon would bring hundreds of pumpkins back to his Highland home, but in his cul-de-sac, they didn’t really get viewed. So a few years ago, he approached Highland with the idea of doing a pumpkin walk. This will be the fourth year for the Highland pumpkin walk, where hundreds of pumpkins will be on display Oct. 28 and 29 outside at the Splash Pad Park in Highland. In addition to the Nixon family pumpkins, residents are invited to compete in a pumpkin-carving contest with their own creations.
To preserve the pumpkins, Nixon and his family don’t do traditional jack-o’-lanterns, opting instead to carve designs by scraping different levels of flesh off of the pumpkin, covering them in Vaseline, and waiting until the last moment possible to scoop out the insides. The tools used have evolved over the years — Nixon said his grandfather would simply get sheet metal and bend it to make his own tools, but a few years ago, Nixon discovered a rubber stamp tool that he’s used ever since.
Nixon, and anyone who wants to join in, simply finds pictures on the internet, prints them off, and uses carbon paper to trace the design first. Over the years, although Nixon said he isn’t very artistic outside of pumpkin carving, his designs have gotten more and more complex. This year, the pumpkin walk will include a lifelike depiction of Nixon’s grandparents, Chester and Beverly, carved into life on a pumpkin.
All the pumpkins will be lit up by the use of Christmas lights, and the event is always free. Nixon, a seminary teacher by profession, dedicates hours of time every October to carving just because he enjoys it.
“There’s a cost involved with just driving to get the pumpkins, even though they’re donated, then there’s always things that I’m looking around, like, ‘what if I get this for the pumpkin walk?’” Nixon said. This year, Nixon said there will be talking ghosts and some talking pumpkins. “It really is kind of (insane) but I just love the carving time with my friends and family.”
Thankfully, his wife Wendy is supportive. The family tradition didn’t pick up until after Sheldon and Wendy Nixon were married, so Wendy Nixon describes it as a bit of “trial by fire.”
“It’s a little overwhelming at first, and it’s just gotten bigger and bigger and more work,” Wendy Nixon said. The Syracuse pumpkin walk is currently attended by thousands each year, although the Highland pumpkin walk still has room to grow. “So usually I just have to dig my heels in and be like, all right, we’re gonna have a busy day ... just a few busy couple weeks, but my kids love it so much.”
The Nixons’ six kids, who range in age from 8 to 17, have really taken to the event and, according to their parents, turn out some amazing designs. Even without the opportunity to show off their pumpkin-carving skills, Sheldon Nixon said it’s just nice to be able to carry on a family tradition.
“I don’t know where my grandpa got this idea,” Sheldon Nixon said. Although it’s possible to see incredible pumpkin designs online now, he likes to think his grandpa sort of had a hand in starting the trend. “It’s very special to me just knowing that this is something that he started jut to give his kids something or his grandkids something to do.”
The Highland pumpkin walk will take place at 6:30 p.m., Monday and Tuesday at the Splash Pad Park in Highland. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.